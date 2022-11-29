ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampamagazines.com

Must-Visit Med Spa in the Heart of South Tampa

Luxury med spas have become a staple to South Tampa’s identity. Ēkò Wellness is the area’s newly opened, all-inclusive med spa. Ēkò offers a variety of wellness and aesthetic services, IV hydration and weight management programs. Ēkò Wellness was founded in 2022 by Titi...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Earliest sunset of the year to occur Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The earliest sunset of the year occurs in early December and this year, it falls on Dec. 1. From here, the sunset time will get later each day through June. It is a slow process at first though, and the sunsets will still be before 6 p.m. until Jan. 20. The […]
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin

Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
DUNEDIN, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy