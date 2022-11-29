Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
tampamagazines.com
Must-Visit Med Spa in the Heart of South Tampa
Luxury med spas have become a staple to South Tampa’s identity. Ēkò Wellness is the area’s newly opened, all-inclusive med spa. Ēkò offers a variety of wellness and aesthetic services, IV hydration and weight management programs. Ēkò Wellness was founded in 2022 by Titi...
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Start the Year Tastefully with New Year’s Brunch in Tampa
Luckily for us, New Year’s Day lands on a Sunday this year, making for the...
First egg of season spotted in nest of Southwest Florida Eagle Cam parents
The first egg of the nesting season was spotted in the nest of Harriet and M-15, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its online stream.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
Earliest sunset of the year to occur Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The earliest sunset of the year occurs in early December and this year, it falls on Dec. 1. From here, the sunset time will get later each day through June. It is a slow process at first though, and the sunsets will still be before 6 p.m. until Jan. 20. The […]
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
wild941.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead
Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
fox13news.com
Family, friends remember honor student 1 year after she was gunned down near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. - BJ’s Barbecue was bustling on Thursday as customers stopped by to honor the life of a 20-year-old HCC student who was gunned down one year ago. The work at the restaurant has never stopped, though its beating heart has come to rest. "Today, exactly a year,...
23-year-old man found safe in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0