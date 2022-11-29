Read full article on original website
Related
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
bigcountry1077.com
Retirement Open House Being Held For Outgoing Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– There’s a retirement open house for long-time Sheldon firefighter Dennis Kruger today. He served on the department for over 38 years, many as 1st Assistant Chief, and Fire chief since 2018. His children – Jason, Jodi, and Jenna – by the way, ALSO serve the department, making it somewhat of a family affair.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
bigcountry1077.com
Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
Lakefield Standard
School district declared a ‘Stigma-Free Zone’
The Jackson County Central School District has been declared a “Stigma-Free Zone.”. Members of the JCC Board of Education on Monday adopted a resolution recognizing the community needs surrounding...
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Schools Recognized By Special Olympics
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Wednesday morning, Special Olympics North America through Special Olympics Iowa recognized Spencer Community Schools as a Unified Champion School. It is an honor that only 150 schools in the United States and 3 in Iowa have received. Special Olympics Iowa’s Katie Wiese told KICD what that meant for Spencer and Iowa.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
bigcountry1077.com
Sandra Long, 81, of Spencer
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old Sandra Long of Spencer will be Friday, December 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen, 95, of Emmetsburg
Services for 95-year-old Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, December 4th from 3 PM to 6 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
KAAL-TV
Timing Out Tuesday’s Snow
Look for an early onset of rain/snow/ice to fall south of I-90 this morning. This will really limit how much snow we see in our northeast Iowa communities. Snow won’t have a problem falling though to the northwest, especially from Fairmont, to Mankato, to the Twin Cities, where the highest totals are expected. In between, snow will be likely for everyone, coming down very steady, even heavy for some at times this afternoon, wrapping up by 8 PM. Lesser amounts are expected to the SE, where more of a rain/snow mix is looking likely, cutting back on the overall snow potential. Most of the Weather First Viewing Area is in between the highest & lowest marks, which means a good 2-4″ is looking pretty likely for the area.
bigcountry1077.com
Norman Dean Spooner, 68, of Spencer
Memorial services for 68-year-old Norman Dean Spooner of Spencer will be Monday, December 5th at 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7pm, with a public vigil service at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
bigcountry1077.com
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/2/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are Boys Wrestling results from Thursday. Sibley-Ocheyedan went to a four team dual meet. The Generals would fall to Kingsley-Pierson 54-24, beat Lawton-Bronson 42-36, and would pick up a win against Western Christian 36-24. Emmetsburg would join Sioux Central, West Bend-Mallard, Pocahontas Area, and...
bigcountry1077.com
GTRA Girls and Boys Sweep West Bend-Mallard
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams hosted West Bend-Mallard Thursday night in Graettinger. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. The GTRA girls would jump out to a 10-3 lead after the 1st quarter, nd built on that with a...
bigcountry1077.com
SCT Presents Miracle on 34th Street
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street this weekend and next. Artistic Director Dave DeChristopher is directing this main stage production based on the movie. Showtimes and ticket information is available at the Spencer Community theatre website. The corporate sponsor is Midwest Hearing.
bigcountry1077.com
Kites Alight in This Year’s Winter Games Festival
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games coming up in January will be the fourth year for the Kite Festival. Steve Boote started the event in 2019 and he tells KICD that it has expanded greatly since then, especially this year. In addition to...
Comments / 0