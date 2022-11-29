Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Lamar Jackson reveals surprise person who told him to take down vulgar tweet
After Sunday's defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Twitter user suggested that the Ravens "Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team," while tagging the former MVP. This came after Jackson went just 16-for-32 with 254 passing yards and one touchdown but added a team-high 89 rushing yards.
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price
The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert
After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Chiefs' coach Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes' wild draft story
Patrick Mahomes recently shared a wild NFL Draft story, crediting coach Matt Nagy for helping him become a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes said Nagy gave him advanced access to plays he was to go over with head coach Andy Reid ahead of the 2017 Draft, essentially helping the quarterback cheat.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes dishes on how manipulative and dishonest Matt Nagy can be
Patrick Mahomes explains how he came to be a Chief. One major regret for Chicago Bears fans is the 2017 draft. General manager Ryan Pace traded up in the draft to take Mitchell Trubisky second overall. The best quarterback of Trubisky’s generation, Patrick Mahomes, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at tenth overall. Mahomes recently sat down and explained how that came to be. The story involves former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.
Chiefs' Justin Reid finds himself on HC Andy Reid's naughty list ahead of clash vs. Bengals
Earlier this week, Reid told Fox4's PJ Green that he would "lockdown" Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday. Reid later clarified on Twitter that he meant to say tight end Hayden Hurst, whose name he couldn't remember. Cincinnati star wideout Ja'Marr Chase shot...
Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer lands college head-coaching job
The University of Alabama Birmingham is close to making a bold move with their football program. On Tuesday night, Football Scoop's John Brice reported that UAB was expected to hire Trent Dilfer as its new head coach. Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl with the...
Rams offer telling update on Matthew Stafford injury
The Los Angeles Rams are still leaving the door open for Matthew Stafford to return this season, but that possibility certainly seems to be growing more unlikely. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but that the quarterback remains out with a neck issue. The coach added that Stafford’s neck injury is still under investigation, but the organization does not believe it to be chronic.
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Steelers’ Defender Named One Of NFL’s Top Free Agents For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of free agents following thee 2022 season. Faces that have been a part of the franchise for several years will be looking for a new home while certain new faces like defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi will have his one-year deal come to an end. It will be interesting to see how new general manager, Omar Khan approaches his first full off-season with so many questions. According to Pro Football Focus, the organization has one of the top 25 soon-to-bee free agents and it may not be who one would expect given the number of guys who could be on their way out.
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
