Dickinson County, IA

Western Iowa Today

Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case

(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
CHEROKEE, IA
kicdam.com

Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops

Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
LE MARS, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Iowa Governor Appoints New Judge For Part of Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new face on the bench in part of the listening area with the announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds that she has made her selection for a new district associate judge for District 2B. Kathryn Austin of Eldora was given...
IOWA STATE
bigcountry1077.com

Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop

Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
LAURENS, IA
kscj.com

SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT

THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE. CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M. CARROLL1 OC……..A DIFFERENT BUILDING.” :18...
CARROLL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin

MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
MELVIN, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges

Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
STORM LAKE, IA
KIMT

First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Retirement Open House Being Held For Outgoing Sheldon Fire Chief

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– There’s a retirement open house for long-time Sheldon firefighter Dennis Kruger today. He served on the department for over 38 years, many as 1st Assistant Chief, and Fire chief since 2018. His children – Jason, Jodi, and Jenna – by the way, ALSO serve the department, making it somewhat of a family affair.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments

Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
CARROLL, IA
beckersasc.com

Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty

The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
CARROLL, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead

Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE

