Camden, SC

Camden Football Coach Brian Rimpf named AAA Region VI Coach of the Year

Congratulations to Head Football Coach, Brian Rimpf, for being named AAA Region VI Coach of the Year for the 2022 season. This is Coach Rimpf’s 4th consecutive Region Coach of the Year honor within his 6 years of being the Bulldogs Head Football Coach. Congratulations Coach Rimpf!. GO DOGS!
Keenan prepares for Fulwiley’s last ride

The 2022-2023 season will be the final time basketball fans will get to see Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley compete on the high school level. What do you expect from someone who has already won four state championships, including the last three 3A championships? How about a fifth?. That’s the goal...
Varsity Boys Basketball wins Season Opener against Eau Claire

Congratulations to the Boys Varsity Basketball team on their season opener win against Eau Claire. The boys hosted Eau Claire Tuesday, November 29th and came out with the victory, 62-56. High scorer of the night was Quandre Wilson with 17 points, followed by NyRell Stradford who had 14, Israel Macklin had 12, Nykoyis Sweetenburg & Jordan Hunter with 8 each, Ty Lee had 2, & Terrence Stradford had 1.
Mcleod Gets Selected For All Star Game

The Under Armor Next Gen All-American All-Star football game that features some of the biggest high school recruits in country will take place January 3rd at 5pm. This marks the 14th year of the All Star game and it has seen some of the biggest now NFL names play in it, like AJ Green, Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston, Myles Garret and Kyler Murray. This year, for the first time ever, there will be a Camden High Bulldog being represented in the game in Xzavier Mcleod. Mcleod, a South Carolina Gamecock commit, will spend a week in Orlando, FL, competing against the best football players in the country. The week will wrap up with the game on January 3rd at 5pm on ESPN. Camden High School held a ceremony Wednesday morning honoring McLeod and giving him his Under Armor Next Gen All American football jersey.
Allen University seeks first football stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field. Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own. Allen University is looking to build its...
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. with the theme “A Classic Hometown Christmas” on Main Street. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. The following is the official lineup for the parade:. Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion. 1....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Weekend temperatures will go from the 70s on Saturday to the 50s Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday we are in the upper 50s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, more clouds into the mid afternoon hours are expected. A cold front is moving in and bringing the clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we have a surge of warm air coming from the south. This brings moisture and warms our temps up to 70 by the afternoon. Also during the afternoon hours we see a 30% chance of a few showers as the front passes through.
Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade

NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
Chief Terrence Green Appointed to C.A.L.E.A. Board of Commissioners

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Gold Standard in Public Safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Commissioners. They are Chief Terrence Green, Lexington (SC) Police Department, Director Hector Lopez Santillana, State of Guanajuato Inland Ports, Mexico, Chief Kimberly Koster, Wyoming (MI) Police Department, Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City (IA) Police Department, and Chief Wendell Shirley, Bellevue (WA) Police Department. All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
