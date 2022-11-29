The Under Armor Next Gen All-American All-Star football game that features some of the biggest high school recruits in country will take place January 3rd at 5pm. This marks the 14th year of the All Star game and it has seen some of the biggest now NFL names play in it, like AJ Green, Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston, Myles Garret and Kyler Murray. This year, for the first time ever, there will be a Camden High Bulldog being represented in the game in Xzavier Mcleod. Mcleod, a South Carolina Gamecock commit, will spend a week in Orlando, FL, competing against the best football players in the country. The week will wrap up with the game on January 3rd at 5pm on ESPN. Camden High School held a ceremony Wednesday morning honoring McLeod and giving him his Under Armor Next Gen All American football jersey.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO