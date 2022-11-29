According to Brett McMurphy, former Texas head coach Tom Herman has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). “Former Texas & Houston coach Tom Herman has been hired as FAU’s new coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ,” tweeted McMurphy. “Herman was 54-22 in 6 seasons – 32-18 at Texas & 22-4 at UH. Herman’s teams were perfect 5-0 in bowl games, including 2 New Year’s 6 bowls.”

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO