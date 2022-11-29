ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle

Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Tom Herman Hired at FAU as Next Head Coach: Report

According to Brett McMurphy, former Texas head coach Tom Herman has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). “Former Texas & Houston coach Tom Herman has been hired as FAU’s new coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ,” tweeted McMurphy. “Herman was 54-22 in 6 seasons – 32-18 at Texas & 22-4 at UH. Herman’s teams were perfect 5-0 in bowl games, including 2 New Year’s 6 bowls.”
