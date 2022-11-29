Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
NE Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
natureworldnews.com
Worst Avian Flu Outbreak of All Time Kills 50 Million Birds from 46 States, US
The count of casualties has moved well past 50 million birds across 46 states, making this the worst avian flu outbreak of all time for the US. The Department of Agriculture reports that 50.54 million US birds have perished, and the number is still rising. This represents the worst animal health disaster in US history.
5,000 acres to foreclosed: How one family’s story shows the struggle of Black farmers
At the height of his success, June Provost farmed 5,000 acres of sugar cane. Then mounting debt and intimidation left his family without a home.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Potential hosts for Japanese encephalitis virus in North America
A recent symposium held at the Center for the Ecology of Infectious Disease at the University of Georgia, sponsored in part by the Swine Health Information Center, addressed issues surrounding a 2022 outbreak of Japanese encephalitis in Australia affecting humans and animals. Reacting to the JE occurrence, SHIC along with the U.S. pork industry began monitoring Australia's situation and response to the outbreak. SHIC immediately began encouraging prevention and preparedness activities as pigs are JEV amplifying hosts.
beefmagazine.com
Wagyu cattle becoming popular in the U.S.
As more people discover the advantages of Wagyu for producing high quality beef, a growing number of cattle breeders are raising this unique breed. Some people who have never raised cattle before are also giving it a try. Jerry Reeves, retired from the Animal Science Department at Washington State University,...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa farmers warn of losses over Mexican GMO corn ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn imports to Mexico would have substantial impacts on farmers if carried out, farm groups say. There’s still uncertainty about the details of the policy, but stakeholders said a total ban on genetically modified corn — which makes up more than 90% of corn grown in the United States — would cause a drop in the price of corn and in farmers’ profitability in the coming years.
Avian flu outbreak wipes out 50.54 million U.S. birds, a record
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
natureworldnews.com
Child Dies After Eating Seeds of Poisonous Plant Deadlier Than a King Cobra
A 5-year-old boy in India died after eating the seeds of a common plant called rosary pea, a highly poisonous plant even greater than the toxic bite of a king cobra. The child ingested the toxic plant and died within 24 hours but his brother, who also ate the seeds of the same plant, was in critical condition and admitted to a local hospital in New Delhi following the incident.
Agriculture Online
Oat and rye farmers eligible for revenue protection in 2023
Farmers raising oats and rye are now eligible for revenue protection, a crop insurance option available through USDA. Based on producer feedback, the Risk Management Agency (RMA) expanded Small Grains Crop Provisions to now include revenue protection for oats and rye for crop year 2023. It is already offered for barley and wheat.
Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
Peruvian authorities have culled at least 37,000 birds on a chicken farm due to bird flu, officials said Thursday. Avian flu is a disease that has no cure or treatment and causes high mortality in wild and domestic birds such as ducks, chickens and turkeys, among others. cm/mdl/caw
agritechtomorrow.com
Farmers can now order biological soil tests in Biome Makers’ online store
Biome Makers' launches new online shop for Biological Soil Tests. Farmers and advisors can now order BeCrop® Test, an advanced biological soil test, directly from Biome Makers' website. This new element of eCommerce simplifies BeCrop® Test purchases with a quick and easy process and informs farmers and advisors about their soil's health before the next growing season.
natureworldnews.com
37,000 Birds on Chicken Farm Slaughtered in Peru to Control Bird Flu Disease Outbreak
According to reports, about 37,000 birds were killed due to the emergence of bird flu and to control the outbreak that could infect other farms. Part of the protocol to control the potential bird flu outbreak, it would help to prevent the transmission of diseases to other birds and poultry farms.
KPLC TV
nationalhogfarmer.com
Scientists find mycovirus that stops scab fungus from making vomitoxin
A naturally occurring virus co-discovered by Agricultural Research Service and university scientists may offer a way to undermine a costly fungal threat to wheat, barley and other small-grain crops. The fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is the chief culprit behind a disease called Fusarium head blight, or "scab." Unchecked with fungicides or...
beefmagazine.com
Is cottonseed going to make my bulls infertile?
As winter slowly approaches and producers are planning their winter supplementation, the question comes in each year; can I feed whole cottonseed to my bulls or will it make them infertile? Our answer to this question is always absolutely not IF you stay within the recommended feeding levels. Currently, the...
