A proposed ban on genetically modified corn imports to Mexico would have substantial impacts on farmers if carried out, farm groups say. There’s still uncertainty about the details of the policy, but stakeholders said a total ban on genetically modified corn — which makes up more than 90% of corn grown in the United States — would cause a drop in the price of corn and in farmers’ profitability in the coming years.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO