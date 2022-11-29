Read full article on original website
chelanathletics.com
Boys Basketball Post Game Write Up (11/29)
The Goats leading scorers were junior guard Dylan Jay with 20, senior forward Braiden Boyd with 19, junior point guard Isaac Wilson with 10 and junior guard Ryan Rainville with 10. For Brewster senior forward Kelson Gebbers led all scorers with 27 including 9-12 free throws for the game. He...
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
kpq.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning For Wenatchee And Region
What stared off as a forecast for a major winter storm Monday evolved into a Winter Storm Watch Monday evening, and finally into a Winter Storm Warning overnight Tuesday morning for North Central and Eastern Washington. National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Thaler says the rapid increase in intensity has to...
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
kpq.com
Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning
The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning. Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon. Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level...
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
kpq.com
Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years
The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
Methow Valley News
Opioid crisis grows in Okanogan County
Spread of deadly fentanyl dramatically increases ODs. Okanogan County has seen an alarming spike in overdoses from opioids in the past two years. The crisis has escalated as fentanyl has become ubiquitous in Okanogan County, said James Wallace, Okanogan County’s health officer and a family physician at Family Health Centers (FHC).
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
kpq.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl
The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
