Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first ti…
WVNews
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
West Virginia tops 1,000 active COVID cases for first time in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first time in a month Friday. The state had 1,044 active cases. The last time West Virginia had over 1,000 cases was Nov. 4, when the DHHR reported a total of 1,111. West Virginia has been over 1,000 active cases just three times since mid-October.
WVNews
Groups say West Virginia PSC should not order Mon Power to buy Pleasants plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer.
WVNews
Diversified Energy donates 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Diversified Energy Co., an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season. “West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison...
WVNews
West Virginia DNR announces start of December deer & bear hunting season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open early in the month. The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season...
WVNews
WVa revenue collections surge again in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday.
WVNews
Napoleon Crane
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Pol…
WVNews
UPDATE: U.S. 52 expected to reopen later today after derailed train cars cleared
HANOVER, W.Va. (WV News) — A train derailment early Friday in Wyoming County closed a section of U.S. 52 in Hanover but caused no injures, officials said. The road was expected to reopen late Friday, after contractors cleared away rail cars. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed following...
WVNews
Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
WVNews
Homicide suspect from Louisiana shot dead by West Virginia troopers in Interstate 77 gun battle
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Police on Friday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike, according to reports. Napoleon Crane had fled Louisiana after shooting dead his girlfriend, Da'ja Davis, in...
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources under federal civil rights investigation
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is under additional scrutiny after federal officials launched a civil rights investigation into how the agency handles issues involving intellectual disabilities. According to a Nov. 14 letter sent to Disability Rights of West Virginia (DRWV), the U.S. Department...
Comments / 0