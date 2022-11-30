ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Atwater Police recommend manslaughter charges in deadly crash that killed two sisters

By Brittany Jacob via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0eOD_0jRTp1oH00

The Atwater Police department has released new details following the deaths of two women who were hit by a mini-van earlier this month.

Sisters 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were on a morning walk when a driver hit them on Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue.

Police announced Tuesday morning that they had sent the case to the Merced County District Attorney's office, recommending the driver be charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

While the investigation is ongoing, police expect charges to be filed within the next week.

Investigators have determined that alcohol, speed and cell phone use were not factors in the crash.

They say the mini-van driver made an unsafe lane change, crossing over two lanes before going off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Rose and Edwards were hit from behind and killed.

The driver has cooperated with the investigation, and her identity has not been released.

Police say no arrests have been made.

It's still unclear why the driver crossed lanes and went off the road.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Pedestrian killed in fatal Modesto hit-and-run crash

Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area

Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
westsideconnect.com

Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation

A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
NEWMAN, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on SR-165 Near Los Banos

Authorities in Merced County reported a fatality following a recent car vs. motorcycle crash near Los Banos. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Mervel Avenue, officials indicated in a press release. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Los Banos. In...
LOS BANOS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy