ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing

“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sares Regis Group Sells Eastvale Industrial Property Totaling More Than 760,000 SQFT for $220MM

As industrial demand in the Inland Empire remains high, properties continue to trade hands. In one recent transaction, Sares Regis disposed of an approximately 760,000 square foot industrial property in Eastvale. According to public records, the property was acquired by an entity linked to NFI Industries for $220 million, or about $289 per square foot.
EASTVALE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Renovations Completed at 147-Unit Vercanta Apartments in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Nadel Architecture + Planning, one of Los Angeles’ premier architecture and design firms, has recently completed interior and exterior renovations of Vercanta Newport Beach Apartments, a 147-unit, two-story, garden style multifamily community located in the upscale Orange County, California submarket of Newport Beach. Vercanta...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Thor Equities Secures $24.4MM Bridge Loan for 83,000 SQFT Warehouse in Fontana

NEWTON, Mass. – Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced the closing of a $24.4 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of an 83,000 square foot industrial warehouse property located at 10516 Commerce Way in Fontana, California. An initial advance of $22.0 million was...
FONTANA, CA
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How Bass vs. Caruso for L.A. Mayor Became the Most Expensive Race in Los Angeles History

This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How much did businessman Rick Caruso pay for each vote he received in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles?. It's a lavish, record-breaking sum for Los Angeles, driven by Caruso's decision to self-finance almost all of his campaign. He spent $67.6 million during the general election period and stands to receive around 421,383 votes, when all the ballots are tallied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM

Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
HESPERIA, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy