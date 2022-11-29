ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrats advance plan to reorder primary calendar

WASHINGTON — Democrats advanced a plan Friday to reorder the early voting states in their presidential primary calendar, one that would put South Carolina first, jettison Iowa and demote New Hampshire. At a meeting in Washington, a key panel at the Democratic National Committee approved the proposal, which was...
IOWA STATE
Democrats make final push for Warnock's victory in Georgia

Former President Obama is on the campaign trail in an effort to push Raphael Warnock to victory in next week’s Georgia Senate election. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Democrats continue to galvanize voters in the closing days of the runoff while Republican candidate Herschel Walker continues to make stops around the state.Dec. 2, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Democrats’ planned primary shakeup is great news

In what has become somewhat of a tradition, one of the political parties is taking early aim at changing the presidential selection process. This year, it’s the Democrats with a noteworthy shakeup to the 2024 primary and caucus calendar. On Thursday, NBC News reported that the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee was planning to formally propose bumping Iowa from its first-in-the-nation spot and moving up Michigan, restructuring the longtime lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
IOWA STATE
Iowa could lose first in nation election status due to lack of diversity

The Democratic National Committee has faced pressure from party insiders to diversify the first states that kick off its nomination process as Iowa has held that status for more than 50 years. NBC News’ Jonathan Allen reports on how states like Michigan and Minnesota are contenders to replace Iowa for the first-in-the-nation status. Dec. 2, 2022.
IOWA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
TEXAS STATE
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
