Early voting ending with polls in Georgia showing Warnock, Walker are neck and neck
Early voting is wrapping up in the high-profile Georgia runoff election and polls are showing a razor tight race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest updates.Dec. 3, 2022.
Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
Early voting is ending today in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, where both incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have received boosts from party heavyweights in recent days. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest on the election. Dec. 2, 2022.
Asian American voters could help decide the Senate runoff in Georgia, experts say
Just days ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff, candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are trying to sway an often-overlooked demographic that experts think could decide the election. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who make up 4.7% of the state’s electorate, might be the margin of victory in an election...
Georgia Gov. Kemp insists he's 'not thinking' about a 2024 bid
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump-scorned Republican who resisted the former president’s pressure to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, is not ruling out a potential 2024 presidential run of his own — one that would require him to take on Trump directly.
Democrats advance plan to reorder primary calendar
WASHINGTON — Democrats advanced a plan Friday to reorder the early voting states in their presidential primary calendar, one that would put South Carolina first, jettison Iowa and demote New Hampshire. At a meeting in Washington, a key panel at the Democratic National Committee approved the proposal, which was...
Gov. Kemp’s support for Walker: ‘It’s important that we have a Republican in that seat’
NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) about his support for Senate candidate Hershel Walker and Kemp’s future political plans.Dec. 2, 2022.
Warnock and Walker will be on the ballot alone next Tuesday. Here's why that's important
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock appears to have benefitted from ticket splitting in November’s election, helping him be the top vote-getter in the Senate race. But Tuesday's runoff will test what happens when the two men, Warnock and GOP nominee Herschel Walker, run head-to-head as the only game in town.
Democrats make final push for Warnock's victory in Georgia
Former President Obama is on the campaign trail in an effort to push Raphael Warnock to victory in next week’s Georgia Senate election. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Democrats continue to galvanize voters in the closing days of the runoff while Republican candidate Herschel Walker continues to make stops around the state.Dec. 2, 2022.
Democrats’ planned primary shakeup is great news
In what has become somewhat of a tradition, one of the political parties is taking early aim at changing the presidential selection process. This year, it’s the Democrats with a noteworthy shakeup to the 2024 primary and caucus calendar. On Thursday, NBC News reported that the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee was planning to formally propose bumping Iowa from its first-in-the-nation spot and moving up Michigan, restructuring the longtime lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Endorses Herschel Walker – “It Would Be Great To Have a Dog up There in the Senate”
Georgia Republicans stick together ahead of runoff. On November 30, Georgia's most controversial Republican live-streamed on her newly reinstated personal Twitter account, and appealed to voters to cast their ballot for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the state's runoff election on December 6.
Iowa could lose first in nation election status due to lack of diversity
The Democratic National Committee has faced pressure from party insiders to diversify the first states that kick off its nomination process as Iowa has held that status for more than 50 years. NBC News’ Jonathan Allen reports on how states like Michigan and Minnesota are contenders to replace Iowa for the first-in-the-nation status. Dec. 2, 2022.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Immigrant advocates challenge constitutionality of DeSantis' migrant flights
The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over his flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The plaintiffs, three Florida nonprofits that support immigrant communities, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, argue that the actions...
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
Four Navy sailors die by apparent suicide at same Virginia facility within weeks
Four Navy sailors assigned to the same Virginia facility have died by apparent suicide within weeks amid a growing concern over mental health. NBC's Melissa Chan has details.Dec. 2, 2022.
