Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Council declares November Native American Heritage month
Submitted by the Madrona Institute. The San Juan County Council declared the month of November Native American Heritage Month in recognition of Native American contributions to the San Juan Islands. The Council’s resolution stated, “the history, economy, and culture of San Juan County has been significantly influenced by local Native...
sanjuanjournal.com
Madrona Institute awards grants
Submitted by the Madrona Institute. The Madrona Institute has awarded $45,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations in its second year of grant-making based on revenues received from the sales of the San Juan Islands Special License Plate. This year’s grantees include:. ● $10,000 to the San Juan Islands...
Comments / 0