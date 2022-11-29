ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
sanjuanjournal.com

Council declares November Native American Heritage month

Submitted by the Madrona Institute. The San Juan County Council declared the month of November Native American Heritage Month in recognition of Native American contributions to the San Juan Islands. The Council’s resolution stated, “the history, economy, and culture of San Juan County has been significantly influenced by local Native...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Madrona Institute awards grants

Submitted by the Madrona Institute. The Madrona Institute has awarded $45,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations in its second year of grant-making based on revenues received from the sales of the San Juan Islands Special License Plate. This year’s grantees include:. ● $10,000 to the San Juan Islands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy