Detroit Red Wings sound like Tyler Bertuzzi (hand) may miss some time
The Detroit Red Wings sound like they may be facing another stretch without Tyler Bertuzzi. He was hit in the left hand by a Ben Chiarot point shot during Wednesday's third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena, slamming his stick on the boards as he went down the tunnel to...
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bloody fan fight breaks out at Jets-Avalanche game in ugly scene
A bloody brawl broke out in the lower bowl of the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. According to one spectator, tensions escalated when security tried to escort two Avalanche supporters — who were said to be inebriated — out of their seats at intermission and the fans allegedly attacked arena workers. That’s when a Jets fan tried to help security and got thrown down the stairs in front of a witness, who posted a photo of the apparent aftermath that featured a bloodied towel on the ground and blood-spattered boards. Warning: Graphic content In a fan-captured video, the Jets fan can be seen falling down the stairs, appearing to smash into the boards. The Jets fan was reportedly on the ground for some time before multiple police officers arrived at the scene. Two fans were handcuffed and escorted out of the arena, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun. It’s unclear if the injured fan received medical attention or if any arrests were made. The Winnipeg Jets’ PR Twitter account and website have not released a statement as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jets defeated the Avalance, 5-0.
Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider injured vs. Sabres
This is certainly not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight. On Wednesday, during the Detroit Red Wings‘ matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, D Moritz Seider was injured and forced to go straight to the locker room. The injury took place in the second period when Seider was hit in the leg by a shot. He went straight down to the ice and he was clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
Saginaw Spirit pick up Minnesota Wild prospect
The Saginaw Spirit are riding a nine-game winning streak. But that didn’t keep Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill from adding another major piece to the lineup. The Spirit traded five draft picks Thursday to the Barrie Colts for center Hunter Haight, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 draft.
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects
Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL Standings: Detroit Red Wings continue Western dominance
A bow was put on the 2022 NHL Standings and season when the Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi out again after surgery; this time it's six weeks
Tyler Bertuzzi has undergone surgery for the second time in two months and will miss six weeks this time — a significant loss for the Detroit Red Wings and a potential stumbling block to his future with the team. That's the injury update coach Derek Lalonde delivered Friday morning, as the Wings prepared to...
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Pistons news: Victor Wembanyama watch and the 6th win in December
The Detroit Pistons got their 6th win of the season last night, beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, which was important for a few reasons. It was the official arrival of Killian Hayes, who has been playing very well of late and looks to have turned his season and possibly career around after a terrible start.
