MotorBiscuit

The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150

Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?

Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ranger: Hi Little Brother!

To help you understand what each of these two Ford pickup trucks have to offer, we created this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ranger head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ranger: Hi Little Brother! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2

The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops

Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs

As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops

New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3

Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops

Honda Unveils Next-Gen Driver Assistance Tech, Will Embrace Hands-Free Driving

When you think of advanced driver assistance systems and semi-autonomous driving technology, which automaker comes to mind? Probably not Honda, but the company is looking to change that by announcing new features for their Sensing 360 and Sensing Elite technology suites. Honda Sensing 360 is the mid-level suite of driver...
Carscoops

McLaren Sold $123M Worth Of Its Prized Car Collection To Fund Artura Development

The release of the McLaren Artura was marked by several delays and issues. Such were the troubles, that the automaker has now revealed that it was forced to sell some vehicles from its heritage collection in order to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. Bloomberg reports that...

