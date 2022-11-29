Read full article on original website
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150
Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150.
The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make More Horsepower Than Before. But How Much More?
Ford hasn't said how much horsepower the next-gen Mustang GT makes, but guessing isn't that tough if you look at current performance models.
3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck
The Ford Maverick is an extremely popular small truck. Here are three things you should know about it.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2023 Ford F-150 Base Model
Find out why you should consider buying a 2023 Ford F-150 XL base model over other trim levels.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
The Ford Ranger Raptor Has a Ridiculous Wait Time
If you want the new Ford Ranger Raptor, be prepared to wait. It could be over a year before the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor arrives.
Reported 2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Shows No Extra HP After All
Something about the window sticker seems fishy, and it raises more questions than answers, but Ford doesn't seem willing to answer them.
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ranger: Hi Little Brother!
To help you understand what each of these two Ford pickup trucks have to offer, we created this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ranger head-to-head comparison.
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options.
Electric scooter rider is caught speeding at 94km/h without a helmet on - and cops one of the toughest penalties ever handed out
A Queensland man has been handed the country's toughest ever e-scooter penalty after speeding past a frightened cyclist at 94km/h while helmet-free. Brisbane cyclist Scott Lewis was riding on a bikeway beside the Western Freeway on September 12 when his bike camera caught the moment daredevil e-scooter rider Owen Bagi, 36, flew past him.
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
Hyundai Teases Ioniq 5 N In Rolling Lab Promo Video That Proves EVs Can Love Oversteer Too
Hyundai’s N-branded combustion cars have proven that the company can build hot hatches, performance crossovers and sports sedans that are every bit as good as the competition. But the next generation of N heroes will be electric, a revolution that starts with the Ioniq 5 N, which the company...
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops
New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3
Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops
Honda Unveils Next-Gen Driver Assistance Tech, Will Embrace Hands-Free Driving
When you think of advanced driver assistance systems and semi-autonomous driving technology, which automaker comes to mind? Probably not Honda, but the company is looking to change that by announcing new features for their Sensing 360 and Sensing Elite technology suites. Honda Sensing 360 is the mid-level suite of driver...
Carscoops
McLaren Sold $123M Worth Of Its Prized Car Collection To Fund Artura Development
The release of the McLaren Artura was marked by several delays and issues. Such were the troubles, that the automaker has now revealed that it was forced to sell some vehicles from its heritage collection in order to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. Bloomberg reports that...
