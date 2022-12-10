ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Stacking the 5-star quarterbacks in the updated 2023 Top247

Tuesday marked the latest edition of the 2023 Top247 rankings, highlighted by the expansion to a full 32-player, five-star field entering the stretch run of the senior cycle. This quarterback class established itself very early in the process as a special one, and a glance at today's five-star list reveals what most probably expected: A heavy dose of quarterbacks.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Tony Tokarz offers 2025 QB Cutter Boley on Wednesday

Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was by Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday. While visiting, he officially offered sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley. Some film from this past season is below:. FSU and Boley have had communication and interest in one another for some time. He visited in March...
LEXINGTON, MA
247Sports

Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

New transfer Crystal Ball pick

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
247Sports

Wednesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 3:45 p.m.

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
247Sports

'24 Edge Damarrion White talks early offers and summer plans

During last weekend’s California State Championships, El Cajon (Calif.) Granite Hills junior edge rusher Damarrion White was one of the best defensive prospects we saw all weekend. There were five State Championship Games played over two days last weekend and White really flashed for us. Granite Hills beat Danville...
EL CAJON, CA
247Sports

Instant Reaction: Hawkeyes land Michigan tight end transfer Erick All

Iowa continues to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal for immediate upgrades. On Wednesday morning, Michigan tight end Erick All announced that he would be transferring to the Hawkeyes for next season. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss what went into All committing, what it means behind the scenes, other targets around Iowa right now and how All's presence could help get Iowa back to where they want to be.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

TCU hosting big-time transfer target on Tuesday

TCU practiced on Tuesday morning and one of the top players in the transfer portal was in attendance. Sources told HFB on Tuesday morning that Alabama transfer Tommy Brockermeyer was in attendance to watch the Frogs’ practice in preparation for their Dec. 31 semifinal game against No. 2 Michigan.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy