Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Transfer TE target Kyle Morlock names top three, talks favorite college coaches on recent podcast appearance
Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has been in the NCAA Transfer Portal for a few weeks now and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the portal regardless of position. Morlock recently appeared on the TCM Podcast and was asked several questions about his recruitment...
Stacking the 5-star quarterbacks in the updated 2023 Top247
Tuesday marked the latest edition of the 2023 Top247 rankings, highlighted by the expansion to a full 32-player, five-star field entering the stretch run of the senior cycle. This quarterback class established itself very early in the process as a special one, and a glance at today's five-star list reveals what most probably expected: A heavy dose of quarterbacks.
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Tony Tokarz offers 2025 QB Cutter Boley on Wednesday
Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was by Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday. While visiting, he officially offered sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley. Some film from this past season is below:. FSU and Boley have had communication and interest in one another for some time. He visited in March...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Baker is moving on plans to scout and support WVU sports
Ideally, Wren Baker will be a little more careful when he's packing up and moving from his home in Texas and when he's unpacking and getting settled in his new home in Morgantown. But he has a point about handling furniture and how to handle the furnishing of an athletic department.
The top uncommitted 2023 prospect OT Samson Okunlola will decide between Florida and Miami | Colleg
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins joins to discuss OT Samson Okunlola's rise from No. 16 to No. 14 overall in the newest rankings for the class of 2023.
New transfer Crystal Ball pick
Analysts weigh in on new Vols commitment, Top247 LB Arion Carter
247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna and director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong explain what Tennessee is getting in new linebacker commitment Arion Carter, a Top247 prospect.
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
Michigan State lands speedy 2023 California RB Jaelon Barbarin
Simi Valley, (CA) three-star running back Jaelon Barbarin was a top priority on recruiting board for Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed and after wrapping up his official visit this weekend, the California back with elite speed is now a Spartan.
Wednesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 3:45 p.m.
'24 Edge Damarrion White talks early offers and summer plans
During last weekend’s California State Championships, El Cajon (Calif.) Granite Hills junior edge rusher Damarrion White was one of the best defensive prospects we saw all weekend. There were five State Championship Games played over two days last weekend and White really flashed for us. Granite Hills beat Danville...
Instant Reaction: Hawkeyes land Michigan tight end transfer Erick All
Iowa continues to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal for immediate upgrades. On Wednesday morning, Michigan tight end Erick All announced that he would be transferring to the Hawkeyes for next season. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss what went into All committing, what it means behind the scenes, other targets around Iowa right now and how All's presence could help get Iowa back to where they want to be.
Alabama specialist Jack Martin announces transfer destination
Alabama specialist Jack Martin has found a new home. Martin announced Wednesday he is transferring to Houston after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 31. Despite entering the portal, Martin was in uniform for the last four games. Martin has served as the Tide's backup kicker and punter for...
