Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman remains still missing after 6 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
AMARILLO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH

On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas Counseling Closes Doors

On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
AMARILLO, TX
