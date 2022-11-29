A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
A bat infestation at a Nevada fire station is so bad, the department is abandoning the building
A Nevada fire department that closed one of its stations for an "undetermined amount of time" because of a bat infestation is now preparing to hand that station back over to the state and move to a new building. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in August that Fire...
Albany Herald
Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them
Apple has been sued by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used the company's AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday on behalf of one woman from Texas...
Comments / 0