Autoblog

Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz

Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
Truth About Cars

Drive Notes: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC AWD

Today's drive notes centers around a car I won't review because this loan is short -- just a couple of days, since I am traveling. It's too bad I am not getting a full week with this 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, but I am enjoying this car. Well, mostly. I'm...
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Celebrates A Special Anniversary

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 25 years of safety with a moose and a Mercedes EQS Sedan. It's an odd pairing, but it makes sense if you know a little about crash safety tests, as the video below illustrates. The brand is marking 25 years of ESP (electronic stability program) and this week has dedicated its social media accounts to the topic of vehicle safety.
torquenews.com

Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic

Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power

The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

If you’re drawn to the Toyota Highlander SUV but feel that it isn’t quite big enough for your family, the upcoming 2024 Grand Highlander might be the answer you’re looking for. We’re not sure if it’ll actually be grander in terms of style, features, or luxury appointments but it is likely to be a stretched version of the current Highlander. That means the Grand Highlander will offer more space for people and cargo inside its elongated body—with most of the stretch going to a roomy third row. Toyota hasn’t said much about the Grand Highlander yet except that it will debut at the Chicago Auto Show in February of 2023, but we have an idea of what will power the new SUV thanks to the Hybrid Max badge visible in the teaser image. This suggests the same 340-horsepower, all-wheel-drive hybrid setup from the Crown sedan. When we know more about the 2024 Grand Highlander, we’ll update this story with details.
MotorAuthority

2024 Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 add new Performance grade

Audi's RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but like many things in this world, power is addictive, and the urge to add more is hard to ignore. Audi understands this and is catering to RS 6 and RS 7...
CarBuzz.com

2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior

Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
insideevs.com

What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?

Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump

Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
Top Speed

It's Almost D-Day For Elon Musk's SEMI Project

Tesla’s SEMI delivery Event is just around the corner. Tickets for the Dec. 1 event are limited to invitees only. The American EV maker is shipping its first fleet of SEMI's to Pepsi Co's manufacturing facility in Modesto, California, and the event will take place at its Nevada Gigafactory.
Top Speed

10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry

We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.

