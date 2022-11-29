Read full article on original website
Mercedes Says Drivers Must Pay Annual Fee To Unlock Car's Best Performance
The controversial move has sparked anger among some drivers who would need to shell out more cash on a rolling basis to release their vehicles' full potential.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz
Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
Truth About Cars
Drive Notes: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC AWD
Today's drive notes centers around a car I won't review because this loan is short -- just a couple of days, since I am traveling. It's too bad I am not getting a full week with this 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, but I am enjoying this car. Well, mostly. I'm...
Mercedes-Benz Celebrates A Special Anniversary
Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 25 years of safety with a moose and a Mercedes EQS Sedan. It's an odd pairing, but it makes sense if you know a little about crash safety tests, as the video below illustrates. The brand is marking 25 years of ESP (electronic stability program) and this week has dedicated its social media accounts to the topic of vehicle safety.
Lordstown Begins Delivering Electric Trucks to Customers, Against All Odds
LordstownHaving survived fires and fleeing executives, Lordstown has managed to start shipping vehicles to customers.
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power
The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
If you’re drawn to the Toyota Highlander SUV but feel that it isn’t quite big enough for your family, the upcoming 2024 Grand Highlander might be the answer you’re looking for. We’re not sure if it’ll actually be grander in terms of style, features, or luxury appointments but it is likely to be a stretched version of the current Highlander. That means the Grand Highlander will offer more space for people and cargo inside its elongated body—with most of the stretch going to a roomy third row. Toyota hasn’t said much about the Grand Highlander yet except that it will debut at the Chicago Auto Show in February of 2023, but we have an idea of what will power the new SUV thanks to the Hybrid Max badge visible in the teaser image. This suggests the same 340-horsepower, all-wheel-drive hybrid setup from the Crown sedan. When we know more about the 2024 Grand Highlander, we’ll update this story with details.
MotorAuthority
2024 Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 add new Performance grade
Audi's RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but like many things in this world, power is addictive, and the urge to add more is hard to ignore. Audi understands this and is catering to RS 6 and RS 7...
The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The BMW 3 and 4 Series are as reliable as they are luxurious. The post The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Another US state adds electric bike subsidy, this time with up to $1,700 rebate
Electric bicycles are quickly proving to be one of the best ways to get drivers out of cars while still providing fast, efficient personal transportation. And rebate programs that help reduce the cost of expensive e-bikes are now making them more affordable than ever before. While a national electric bike...
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior
Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
insideevs.com
What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?
Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
TechRadar
Garmin's best mini dash cam is down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday
If you're looking for a small, affordable dash cam, the Cyber Monday deals have just delivered a brilliant option in the form of the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, which is down to its lowest-ever price – for now. We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best...
Top Speed
It's Almost D-Day For Elon Musk's SEMI Project
Tesla’s SEMI delivery Event is just around the corner. Tickets for the Dec. 1 event are limited to invitees only. The American EV maker is shipping its first fleet of SEMI's to Pepsi Co's manufacturing facility in Modesto, California, and the event will take place at its Nevada Gigafactory.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Giga Press Supplier Reveals It’s Already Working On A 2nd Giga Press For The Cybertruck
Last month Tesla's Giga Press supplier, IDRA, announced that it has completed assembling and testing a new 9000-t Giga Press that will be used to build the Cybertruck's body. And today, IDRA revealed that the company has already started working on a new Giga Press that looks similar to the 9000-t Cybertruck Giga Press.
