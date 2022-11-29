If you’re drawn to the Toyota Highlander SUV but feel that it isn’t quite big enough for your family, the upcoming 2024 Grand Highlander might be the answer you’re looking for. We’re not sure if it’ll actually be grander in terms of style, features, or luxury appointments but it is likely to be a stretched version of the current Highlander. That means the Grand Highlander will offer more space for people and cargo inside its elongated body—with most of the stretch going to a roomy third row. Toyota hasn’t said much about the Grand Highlander yet except that it will debut at the Chicago Auto Show in February of 2023, but we have an idea of what will power the new SUV thanks to the Hybrid Max badge visible in the teaser image. This suggests the same 340-horsepower, all-wheel-drive hybrid setup from the Crown sedan. When we know more about the 2024 Grand Highlander, we’ll update this story with details.

1 DAY AGO