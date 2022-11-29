Read full article on original website
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Mark Geiger trained the virtual-assistant referees for Qatar 2022. He wishes the controversial system was around when he was a World Cup referee.
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — After the debacle of missing the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years, Mexico said Thursday that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019...
