ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

A Walmart Employee Said She Complained About The Shooter's "Disturbing Behavior" But Nothing Was Done

By Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlkTX_0jRSvkJw00

A memorial outside the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A store employee who survived the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia said she'd filed a complaint about the shooter's "disturbing behavior" shortly before the deadly attack, but nothing was done.

The employee, Donya Prioleau, filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Tuesday, a week after six people were killed at the Chesapeake store where she had worked for over a year.

The six victims have been identified as Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; Tyneka Johnson, 22; and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

The suspect — who killed himself after the shooting — was identified as Andre Bing, 31, who had worked at the store since 2010 and served as the overnight "team lead."

Bing had a "long-standing pattern of disturbing and threatening behavior" that was well known among staff, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly told coworkers that "if he was ever fired, he would retaliate and 'people will remember my name,'" and claimed he once "ran over a turtle with a lawnmower just to see its [guts] spray out, which made him hungry and reminded him of ramen noodles."

"Prior to the shooting, Mr. Bing repeatedly asked coworkers if they had received their active shooter training," the lawsuit states. "When coworkers responded that they had, Mr. Bing just smiled and walked away without saying anything."

On Sept. 10, Prioleau submitted a formal complaint to Walmart, according to the lawsuit, after Bing had made inappropriate comments about her age, asking her, “Isn’t your lady clock ticking? Shouldn’t you be having kids?” Prioleau also complained that he "had harassed her for being poor and being short" and called her a bitch.

Prioleau's mother was so concerned about her safety that she came to the store that day to speak with the manager about Bing. But, the lawsuit alleges, the store manager replied that "there was nothing that could be done about Mr. Bing because he was liked by management."

On Nov. 22, just over two months after Prioleau filed her complaint, Bing opened fire in the store , killing six people and wounding several others. Prioleau narrowly escaped the bullets, but saw "several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her."

"Ms. Prioleau looked at one of her coworkers in the eyes right after she had been shot in the neck," the lawsuit states. "Ms. Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face."

Prioleau is seeking $50 million in damages from Walmart, saying she has experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder since the shooting, as well as knee and arm injuries she sustained while fleeing the attack.

The lawsuit accuses Walmart of being aware of Bing's behavior prior to the shooting but failing to take action that could have prevented it. Multiple complaints had previously been made against him for "bullying, threatening, and harassing other employees," and he had even once been demoted because of it, but was then reinstated, according to the lawsuit.

John Morgan and Peter Anderson, the lawyers representing Prioleau, said in a statement "that she and her coworkers had been concerned for months that such an incident could occur at any time."

"As workplace shootings and violence become horrifyingly common, employers have a responsibility to understand the warning signs and take threats seriously in order to protect their employees and customers," they said. "Our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones and for those, like Ms. Prioleau, whose lives will never be the same because of this trauma. We will work to hold Walmart accountable for failing to stop this tragedy.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Walmart said they were "reviewing the Complaint and will be responding as appropriate with the court.”

“The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team," the spokesperson said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured. We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling."

The shooting in Chesapeake came just days after the one at Club Q , a gay bar in Colorado Springs, which left five dead and at least 18 more wounded. And just days before that, three football players were fatally shot at the University of Virginia after a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a class field trip.

Workplaces are one of the most common sites of mass shootings in the US. Last April, a former employee fatally shot eight coworkers and himself at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis . In 2019, a man killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building just hours after sending in his resignation letter. In 2016, a lawn care company employee fatally shot three people at his workplace before he was killed by police in Hesston, Kansas.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Nov. 29, 18,409 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 21,978 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

More on this

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Walmart Killer Andre Bing Continued To Shoot Co-Workers After They Died: Report

“The way he was acting – he was going hunting,” surviving staff member Jessica Wilczewski recalled. More harrowing details are emerging regarding the tragic mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week. After killing five of his colleagues, team leader Andre Bing shot himself. According to one of the surviving employees, the gunman looked as though he was “going hunting” when he entered the break room with a semi-automatic handgun.
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity

Austin Harrouff, then a college sophomore, randomly attacked the married couple after wandering into their garage in 2016 A 25-year-old Fla. man accused of murdering a random couple — and attempting to eat one of the victims' faces — has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, multiple outlets report. He will serve no prison time. Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two charges of first-degree murder. Though a trial was expected to begin on Monday, a judge instead accepted a plea deal for Harrouff. The killer...
TEQUESTA, FL
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
Law & Crime

After a Painful False Arrest, Utah Sheriff’s Office Names a Suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving Cold Case Murder of a Vietnam Veteran Shot to Death While On a Date

Vietnam veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell was only 21 years old when he was brutally murdered at a scenic lookout point while on a date west of Vernal, Utah on Thanksgiving weekend in 1972. Now, nearly 50 years later – and after one high-profile, costly false arrest – law enforcement insist this time they’ve finally found the elusive killer.
VERNAL, UT
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy