WKYC

Archbishop Hoban topped by Toledo Central Catholic in OHSAA Division II state title game despite 356 yards rushing by 'Mr. Football' Lamar Sperling

CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
WSPA 7News

USC’s Smith signs with agent, moves on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading for the NFL. The Gamecocks’ fourth-year junior posted on social media Friday that he planned to turn pro. Smith will not play in South Carolina’s upcoming bowl game. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith finished with 27 tackles and an interception. He’s considered a first-round […]
