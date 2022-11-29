ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

By Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps within 2 miles of critical highway

The relentless eruption of the world's largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii's National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it. For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there's still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii's Big Island, lava has now crept closer to Daniel K. Inouye highway -- the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them

Apple has been sued by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used the company's AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday on behalf of one woman from Texas...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy