A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps within 2 miles of critical highway
The relentless eruption of the world's largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii's National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it. For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there's still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii's Big Island, lava has now crept closer to Daniel K. Inouye highway -- the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.
A bat infestation at a Nevada fire station is so bad, the department is abandoning the building
A Nevada fire department that closed one of its stations for an "undetermined amount of time" because of a bat infestation is now preparing to hand that station back over to the state and move to a new building. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in August that Fire...
Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them
Apple has been sued by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used the company's AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday on behalf of one woman from Texas...
