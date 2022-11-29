Read full article on original website
KDRV
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
SFist
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
Herald and News
Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert
If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
KDRV
Jackson County Library System extends some hours starting tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Some local libraries are changing open hours this winter, and they're doing it by the book. Jackson County Library Services (JCLS) is staying open for more hour, and its first phase of expanded hours at Medford and Ashland library branches starts tomorrow, December 1. JCLS says today...
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
The Oregonian
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
KTVL
Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
mybasin.com
Closures due to weather for December 1st
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
medfordoregon.gov
Joint Message from Medford Police and Fire Chiefs
Joint Message from Chief of Police, Justin Ivens and Fire Chief, Eric Thompson. Throughout the past year our departments have been working to evaluate current levels of service and identify ways we can effectively address the growing and evolving needs of our community. Based off data from two level of...
