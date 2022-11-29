ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

How to decorate your home for Christmas so it’s classy, not cluttered

As the excitement builds in the count down to the big day, it’s very tempting to go down the ‘more is more’ decorating mantra – pile everything on the tree, mantlepiece, you name it… and just hope for the best.But when you start cramming everything in, you may start to cancel out key pieces.Treasured baubles and decorations get lost among the paper chains – and blinking fairy lights detract from garlands or the flickering flame of a candle. View this post on Instagram ...
KFOR

Best Christmas home decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
Apartment Therapy

How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate

It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
Parade

Dairy Queen Unwraps Joy-Filled Blizzard Flavors for the Holiday Season

With the holidays approaching, Dairy Queen is ready to get you in the spirit of the season. The all-American food chain has released its seasonal Blizzard flavors–and this year's holiday specials are guaranteed to bring customers a little extra cheer. According to a press release shared directly with Parade,...
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy