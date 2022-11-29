Few things are as sumptuous as cozying up in a waterfront Adirondack chair with a cup of hot coffee and taking in the view. That this serene scene is within walking distance of the urban bustle of the nation’s capital is just one reason the Wharf is suddenly must-see D.C.—and one of the many design touches that University of Maryland architecture alums Martiena Schneller ‘08 and Matthew Steenhoek ‘05 hope bring people to the city’s vibrant new neighborhood.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO