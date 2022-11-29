Read full article on original website
Remembering Professor Emerita Louise Berman
On November 14, 2022, Louise Berman, Ph.D., professor emerita in the Department of Department of Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership, passed away at the age of 94. Berman was part of the College of Education community for 36 years, joining the University of Maryland in 1967 as a professor and director of the Center for Young Children. She later became a professor of curriculum in the Department of Education, Policy and Administration.
New Faces in the Huddle
Although Eric Johnson, assistant dean and director in the Office of Letters and Sciences, calls himself a “triple Terp” after earning two degrees at the University of Maryland and now working on campus, he never imagined his fan status adding up to football Head Coach Michael Locksley approaching him about the game plan.
Your Guide to a Great Afternoon at the Wharf—From Two Alums Who Helped Develop It
Few things are as sumptuous as cozying up in a waterfront Adirondack chair with a cup of hot coffee and taking in the view. That this serene scene is within walking distance of the urban bustle of the nation’s capital is just one reason the Wharf is suddenly must-see D.C.—and one of the many design touches that University of Maryland architecture alums Martiena Schneller ‘08 and Matthew Steenhoek ‘05 hope bring people to the city’s vibrant new neighborhood.
