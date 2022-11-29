ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdersville Elem. recognized as PLC

By Staff report
Sentinel Progress
 4 days ago
Powdersville Elem. is the third school in SC to be recognized as a model PLC school. Courtesy photo

POWDERSVILLE — Powdersville Elementary School in Anderson School District One was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and to create a results orientation.

Responding to news of the recognition, Melissa Tollison said, “”We feel honored to receive this recognition. The staff and students at Powdersville Elementary School work hard each and every day towards excellence. We have a staff who is committed to ensuring that all of our students learn at high levels and are prepared for success in school and life. Our students continue to develop and grow as learners. I could not be more proud of them!”

Anderson One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker added, “Powdersville Elementary is only the third school in South Carolina to be recognized as a model PLC school. We are proud of the hard work by the faculty and staff, and most of all, we are proud of the academic excellence that has been achieved through a commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement.”

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

Powdersville Elementary School 4th grade teacher, Hannah Heath, “I am so proud of our school, teachers, and especially students. Our success as a school comes from the hard-work and success from our students. When we started this process 6 years ago, we started with the goal of all kids learning at high-levels. We truly believe all means all. Since then, it’s been amazing to see how our kids have started to embrace this mindset, taken ownership of their learning, and have shown tremendous growth. This is an ongoing process that doesn’t end here. As teachers, we are constantly learning from each other. I know I am a better teacher today because of the collaboration we’ve had through our team time. Being a PLC is not something we do, but it’s who we are.”

According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”

Recognized model PLC schools are listed on www.allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools.

Tools for team collaboration, articles and research about PLCs, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site.

