Easley man found dead

PICKENS COUNTY — One person is dead following a moped crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road, SCHP officials said.

According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The coroner has identified the victim as 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons, from Easley.

The coroner also said Simons was reported missing before he was found dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, it’s unsure if Simons died from the crash or from natural causes.

An autopsy is pending, they said.