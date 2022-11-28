Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
'Honorable Rivals, Forever Friends': Why Mayfield mayor presented plaque to Beechwood at state championship game
Before the big game, a ceremony took place to recognize an act of kindness between the rivals that took place after the devasting December 2021 tornados, in western Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Louisville officers responded around 8:45 a.m. local time Saturday to a call of a shooting "with multiple victims" at the home on the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, the Louisville Police Department said.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
Wave 3
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 9...
Kentucky porch pirates could face felony charges this holiday season
Sen. Yates said he sponsored the bill because the problem had gotten so bad, there were reports of organized crime rings stealing packages.
fox56news.com
Lady Pelucas
Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is finally in custody after she and her gang committed dozens of robberies throughout Tijuana. She got her nickname for wearing different wigs during her crime spree. Lady Pelucas. Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is...
Wave 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
wdrb.com
Founder of homeless nonprofit arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday. The department said it started getting complaints a few months ago but were just recently able...
fox56news.com
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed. Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach …. A public works contractor...
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
adairvoice.com
Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County
Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
fox56news.com
ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
Wave 3
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera. Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home...
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
fox56news.com
Starling to serve 1 year after deadly DUI crash on Richmond Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Matthew Starling was sentenced Thursday for reckless homicide, possession of marijuana, and DUI. In June of 2020, Starling was driving drunk when he turned left at Richmond Road and Preston Avenue in front of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan, who was driving a black motorcycle, and collided. Morgan later died from the injuries caused by the wreck.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
fox56news.com
Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker
Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting...
