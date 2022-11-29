Read full article on original website
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stretch of I-80 in central Nebraska has reopened after a semi crashed, spilling hazardous materials on Tuesday. The semi crashed near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m., and shut down I-80 between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
