ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park Steps Taken to Create Citizen Review Board

More than a year after its own Equity Committee recommended Asbury Park create a citizen review board to explore transparency in police disciplinary actions, the City Council has taken steps toward making this a reality. The council unanimously approved a resolution to appoint a 12-person board – with preference going...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Local Resident Nearly Scammed by Fake JCP&L Agent

A local resident was nearly scammed by a fake JCP&L representative, but luckily, he knew how to protect himself. The resident, who realized it was a scam and played along, told TLS the conversation went as follows:. 9:25am:. Call from 732-456-7255. Scammers: Hi, is this <name>? I am calling from...
BRICK, NJ
multihousingnews.com

New Jersey Age-Restricted Community Sells for $30M

The property is currently undergoing unit renovations. F.M. Ferrari Investments has acquired Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit age-restricted multifamily community in Englishtown, N.J. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $29.9 million transaction representing the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners. Royal Pines previously traded in...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Police Seeking Potential Entrepreneurs Among Asbury Park Youth

Members of the Asbury Park Police Department’s Police Athletic League believe there are some future business men and women hiding in plain sight in the city’s middle school and high school. Their challenge is to find them and help them learn some of the practices that can lead to success in a business of their own.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Beach Radio

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy