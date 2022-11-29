Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Related
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park Steps Taken to Create Citizen Review Board
More than a year after its own Equity Committee recommended Asbury Park create a citizen review board to explore transparency in police disciplinary actions, the City Council has taken steps toward making this a reality. The council unanimously approved a resolution to appoint a 12-person board – with preference going...
jerseydigs.com
520-Unit Mixed-Used Development Legacy Place Under Construction in East Brunswick
Developer Garden Communities has announced construction is underway at mixed-use development Legacy Place in East Brunswick. Located just off Route 18, at 110 Tices Lane, the 520-unit complex will offer a mix of apartments and townhouses. The 25-acre site will be developed in three phases. Two apartment buildings with garage...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Local Resident Nearly Scammed by Fake JCP&L Agent
A local resident was nearly scammed by a fake JCP&L representative, but luckily, he knew how to protect himself. The resident, who realized it was a scam and played along, told TLS the conversation went as follows:. 9:25am:. Call from 732-456-7255. Scammers: Hi, is this <name>? I am calling from...
Construction Along Route 9 in Toms River Looks Like Business Offices?
Things continue to grow in Ocean County and one of the areas where we see continued construction is along the Route 9 corridor. The section we are looking at in this article is located at 1897 Lakewood Road (Route 9) in Toms River. I recently drove by this area and...
New agreement creates pathway for movie studios requesting to film in East Brunswick
The East Brunswick Township Council passed an ordinance to establish a filming agreement that creates “standards, conditions, and limitations” for studios requesting to film in the township. The ordinance states, “The Township receives requests from time to time from television and movie film companies seeking to perform a...
multihousingnews.com
New Jersey Age-Restricted Community Sells for $30M
The property is currently undergoing unit renovations. F.M. Ferrari Investments has acquired Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit age-restricted multifamily community in Englishtown, N.J. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $29.9 million transaction representing the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners. Royal Pines previously traded in...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
thecoaster.net
Police Seeking Potential Entrepreneurs Among Asbury Park Youth
Members of the Asbury Park Police Department’s Police Athletic League believe there are some future business men and women hiding in plain sight in the city’s middle school and high school. Their challenge is to find them and help them learn some of the practices that can lead to success in a business of their own.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Newark renters become homeowners converting Section 8 vouchers into mortgage subsidies
With homeownership being the most common way families accumulate inter-generational wealth, experts say Newark’s low rate of owner-occupancy is a challenge to the long-term economic well-being and stability of the state’s largest city and its residents. So in July, city officials announced a program encouraging residents to use...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
Get your shopping carts ready! Aldi announces opening date for new market in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
The Staten Island Advance
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List
Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
N.J. district schools shuttered for 3 days over internet issue caused by ‘unauthorized third party’
Schools in one Gloucester County community have been closed for the past three days because of an internet access issue caused by “an unauthorized third party,” according to school officials. Monroe Township Public Schools officials announced earlier this week that schools would be closed on Tuesday because the...
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Comments / 0