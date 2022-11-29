ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Ocean County College Will Welcome New President in 2023

Jon H. Larson will retire from his role as president of Ocean County College next year after more than two decades. On July 1, 2023, OCC will welcome Pamela Monaco as its new president, while Larson will continue, for two years, to work for the college as a part-time consultant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ

More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
Independent

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 30

Members of the New Jersey State Senate interviewed Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Nov. 21 and then unanimously voted to confirm his nomination by Gov. Phil Murphy to assume the role in full capacity for a five-year term. Santiago, 48, who has lived and worked in Monmouth...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

