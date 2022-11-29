Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Related
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football coach ‘Smoke’ Pierre selected for All-American Bowl, joining IHS senior safety Adon Shuler
IRVINGTON, NJ — When Irvington High School senior football player Adon Shuler heads to San Antonio, Texas, to participate in the All-American Bowl in January, he will have a familiar face joining him. IHS head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre has been selected to serve as an assistant coach in...
thesandpaper.net
Ocean County College Will Welcome New President in 2023
Jon H. Larson will retire from his role as president of Ocean County College next year after more than two decades. On July 1, 2023, OCC will welcome Pamela Monaco as its new president, while Larson will continue, for two years, to work for the college as a part-time consultant.
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ
More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
Construction Along Route 9 in Toms River Looks Like Business Offices?
Things continue to grow in Ocean County and one of the areas where we see continued construction is along the Route 9 corridor. The section we are looking at in this article is located at 1897 Lakewood Road (Route 9) in Toms River. I recently drove by this area and...
Mayor Gusciora Statement on Court Approval of St. Francis Sale
December 1, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora issued the following statement regarding the Mercer County Superior Court decision…
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Monmouth County, New Jersey’s Friendliest Café Is Shutting Its Doors Forever
One of Monmouth County’s most beloved cafes is closing its doors forever. The lights will go dim on Christmas Eve which means we have just under a month to come in, eat and say goodbye. For some reason saying goodbye to a locally owned storefront, bar, or cafe stings....
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
A Christmas Carol In The Making Coming To Jackson
JACKSON – “A Christmas Carol In The Making,” a unique adaptation of A Christmas Carol presented by More CHAOS Inc., will be performed on December 9 through 11 at Jackson Liberty High School. The event will be a fundraiser for The Taylor’s Hope Foundation, a foundation helping...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 30
Members of the New Jersey State Senate interviewed Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Nov. 21 and then unanimously voted to confirm his nomination by Gov. Phil Murphy to assume the role in full capacity for a five-year term. Santiago, 48, who has lived and worked in Monmouth...
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash
RAHWAY — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Comments / 0