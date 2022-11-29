Read full article on original website
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana and it was previously announced that AEW World Champion MJF will be addressing the AEW fans. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite has sold 3,608 tickets...
AEW Dynamite Results (11/30/2022): Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's two-hour AEW on TBS program is Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, TBS Title Celebration for Jade Cargill, plus Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood in one-on-one action.
Speak Now: WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage recaps
Denise runs down the finals of the SmackDown World Cup, new matches for ROH Final Battle, and more.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show From Indianapolis, IN. (11/30/2022)
WWE Announces Three Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the three matchups and segment that will be taking place on next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase will be facing each other in a Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match, Tony D' Angelo is set to return to in-ring action against an opponent that has yet to be named and Fallon Henley, Wendy Choo and Indi Hartwell will be facing each other in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match.
Opening Match For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown Revealed
The opening match scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. Prior to the start of tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, the first match scheduled for the show was made official in a video released by the company across their social media outlets.
Matt Hardy Says His Goal Is To Have Another Hardy Boys Run In AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics such as how his goal is to go out as the Hardy Boys in All Elite Wrestling since that's how they started and that's how he wants things to end as well, but before that happens he is happy to be a part of his storyline with Private Party.
Former WWE Superstar Returning To The Ring Soon
A former WWE Superstar is returning to the ring soon. According to the official Twitter account of Create A Pro wrestling, Alex Riley will be in action on December 8th, alongside NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus:
Kevin Owens Comments On Dusty Rhodes Tribute In WarGames Match, Reveals Getting Cody Rhodes' Approval
Kevin Owens likes to tip his proverbial cap whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an interview, during which he spoke about the tribute he paid to "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes in the WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.
Backstage News on When FTR's AEW Contract Expires; Tag Team Considering Options
-- Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as the tag team FTR, have only months left until their current contracts with AEW expire, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightfulselect.com. The duo believes their deals run out at the end of April even though they originally thought the contracts were up last year. Whether they end up re-signing with AEW or jumping back to WWE (where they were known as The Revival) is still up in the air but the tag team is actually exploring a third option too.
Tony Nese Talks Working Out An AEW Deal 30 Minutes Prior To His Debut
AEW Star Tony Nese appeared on an episode of AEW's Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he just showed up in an All Elite Wrestling Event to meet Tony Khan and talk to a bunch of people, but he ended up being pulled on the side and working out a deal half an hour prior to making his promotional debut.
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Blake Christian...
WWE News: Elimination Chamber Pre-Sale Code, Most Savage Moments Of 2022
-- The most savage WWE moments of 2022 have been revealed!. Check out the latest instalment of Top 10 below, featuring WWE Superstars Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the official Twitter account of WWE posted the pre-sale code for February's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal:
Bruce Prichard Recalls Potential Creative Directions Ahead Of Survivor Series '92
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce and Conrad Thompson discussed the lead-up to WWF Survivor Series 1992. Check out the comments from Bruce below. On a potential WWF title run for Tito Santana:. “Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito,...
Rhea Ripley Wants A Singles Match With Becky Lynch
During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley looked forward to a one on one clash with Becky Lynch, following each of the Superstars' involvement in Wargames. Check out the comments from Rhea below:. “I’m really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that...
MJF Unveils New World Championship Title Belt On AEW Dynamite (Photos)
There is a new world championship title belt in All Elite Wrestling. In his first television appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman unveiled a new title belt to kick off his championship reign.
Women's Title Match Made Official For ROH's Final Battle PPV
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their Twitter account, that the current ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending her ROH Women's World Championship against top AEW Star Athena at ROH's Final Battle PPV Event. ROH's Final Battle Event is set to take place on Saturday, December 10...
WWE The Bump Livestream: Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio, More (Video)
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be the guests during todays edition of WWE's The Bump. Check out the full episode below, which will begin streaming at 1 PM ET:
Cody Rhodes Looks Back On Memorable Rivalry In AEW, Explains Reason For Dangerous Viral Spot In Match
"The American Nightmare" will go to any length to succeed in entertaining the fans. Cody Rhodes took to social media on Thursday and Friday to comment on the one-year anniversary of his memorable rivalry with Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Executive Vice President wrote about...
Former WWE Wrestler Reportedly Set to Return to Promotion
-- Eric Young is headed back to WWE, having now departed IMPACT! Wrestling according to a report by pwinsider.com. On last night's IMPACT on AXS show, Young was featured in a pre-taped vignette in which he was pretty much stabbed to death by Deaner. That was meant to write Young out of storylines and thrust Deaner into the lead role of Young's group, Violent by Design, which will continue. The vignette was filmed "in secret" in Nashville.
