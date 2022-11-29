Read full article on original website
Afesha Wilkins exhibits ‘Awakening’ at Osmosis
No one studies Monet’s Water Lilies or Warhol’s Soup Cans more than those tasked with watching over them day in and day out: museum security guards. It might surprise gallery visitors, but many guards in art museums are actually artists themselves — opting for steady work where they can be surrounded by inspiration.
Interactive Christmas Season installation coming to NYC this week
Piehole, the NYC-based live arts collective, will be hosting its free interactive Christmas installation, known as Christmas Mountain, opening Thursday, Dec. 1. The installation is an interactive holiday story that will roll out in a daily, “advent calendar” window display featuring animatronics, embedded videos, and original music on a handcrafted diorama. It will be viewable in-person in the windows of The Greene Space at WNYC Studios in SoHo / Hudson Square.
Richards welcomes passage of Innovation QNS
Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards, Jr. has welcomed New York City Council Land Use Committee’s vote on Monday in favor of the Innovation QNS project. “This day is not about votes, percentages or politics — it’s about Astoria families teetering on the brink of eviction. It’s about children doing their homework tonight in a homeless shelter and seniors being priced out of the only community they’ve ever lived in. That is who this day and this transformational project belongs to,” said Richards, whose father hails from Jamaica.
Adams signs legislation to improve diversity within FDNY
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday signed a package of five bills to improve diversity within the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY). The bills aim to address recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups within the department, as well as requiring the implementation of diversity, inclusion, anti-discrimination, and anti-harassment training.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater holiday season engagement kicks off
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicked off its 2022 holiday season engagement with a start-studded one-night only gala benefit on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:00 p.m., complete with an exceptional performance at New York City Center followed by a dinner-party at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.The theater said in a statement on Tuesday that this year’s gala honors philanthropist Denise Littlefield Sobel, “a true patron of the arts and champion for social equity, who is leaving an indelible mark on the dance world.
Adams’s plan for treating individuals with severe mental illness
New York City Mayor, Eric Adams on Tuesday announced a new pathway forward to address the ongoing crisis of individuals experiencing severe mental illnesses left untreated and unsheltered in New York City’s streets and subways. In a public address, Adams detailed a compassionate new vision to tackle this crisis,...
