Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards, Jr. has welcomed New York City Council Land Use Committee’s vote on Monday in favor of the Innovation QNS project. “This day is not about votes, percentages or politics — it’s about Astoria families teetering on the brink of eviction. It’s about children doing their homework tonight in a homeless shelter and seniors being priced out of the only community they’ve ever lived in. That is who this day and this transformational project belongs to,” said Richards, whose father hails from Jamaica.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO