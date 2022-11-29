Read full article on original website
Impact: A bill would restore oversight on spending after The Frontier’s reporting on the Swadley’s Foggy Bottom scandal
A state lawmaker has introduced legislation to restore the powers of a commission that oversees the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The bill follows The Frontier’s reporting on a lack of oversight on spending for Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants at state parks. Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, chairman...
