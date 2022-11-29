Read full article on original website
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
Forgot to log out of Netflix at the hotel before you left or have a friend you wish wasn't borrowing your account? This new feature can help you out.
New Netflix feature curbs persistent account sharing
This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account. On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account. In a company blog post, Charles Wartemberg, a Netflix product manager, wrote that the move coincided with the...
