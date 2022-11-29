Read full article on original website
UTA bus driver hospitalized after pedestrian assault at stop sign
A UTA bus driver has been hospitalized after they were assaulted by a pedestrian who forced their way into the bus at a stop sign.
ksl.com
UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
kslnewsradio.com
Confrontation with bicyclist sends UTA bus driver to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A confrontation between a bicyclist and a Utah Transit Authority bus driver has left the driver with a broken hip, according to UTA officials. Carl Arky, a spokesman for UTA, says the incident occurred in the area of 900 E. 1000 S. Thursday afternoon. He...
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
ksl.com
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
21-year-old Provo woman killed while jogging identified
Police are searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for hitting and killing a 21-year-old woman in Provo Thursday night.
Man accused of two same-day downtown Salt Lake burglaries
Salt Lake City Police arrested a man they say broke into and burglarized two downtown businesses, including office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday, Nov. 25.
ksl.com
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife
An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.
kjzz.com
Body found on street near Provo River in Rivergrove neighborhood
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Thursday evening in or near a Provo road. Officer Shad LeFevre with Provo Police Department said the woman's body was discovered around 6 p.m. near 850 West 800 North. The circumstances...
From UTA buses to forklifts, they're up for auction
Has it always been a dream to be the first person on the block to own an ambulance, garbage truck, or UTA bus?
kslnewsradio.com
18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
