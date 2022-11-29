ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Confrontation with bicyclist sends UTA bus driver to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A confrontation between a bicyclist and a Utah Transit Authority bus driver has left the driver with a broken hip, according to UTA officials. Carl Arky, a spokesman for UTA, says the incident occurred in the area of 900 E. 1000 S. Thursday afternoon. He...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Body found on street near Provo River in Rivergrove neighborhood

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Thursday evening in or near a Provo road. Officer Shad LeFevre with Provo Police Department said the woman's body was discovered around 6 p.m. near 850 West 800 North. The circumstances...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT

