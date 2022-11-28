Officials in Barbour County issue THC vaping device warning after students overcome by an unknown vaping substance

Read full article on original website
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
wajr.com
Former Harrison County contractor sentenced in multistate fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.– A Harrison County contractor will spend 10 years in prison and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for wire fraud in connection with his home improvement businesses. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from more than 70 customers as the owner and...
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
wajr.com
WVU student files suit against fraternity, nightclub
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 20-year-old WVU student has filed a lawsuit against a fraternity, one its members and a now defunct downtown nightclub accusing negligence and sexual assault. In the lawsuit, the victim alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a private event at Blaze, now closed, in Dec. of 2021....
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
WVNews
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
Missing woman found dead in Barbour County, West Virginia
A woman who was reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department announced.
Construction is complete on North View Bridge in Clarksburg
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.
wajr.com
One charged after threatening Morgantown store clerk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One subject has been charged with threats of terroristic acts after threatening a store clerk in Morgantown. On Nov. 10. Peter Dumas, 48, was in a store on University Avenue that he had trespassed in previously when the clerk asked him to leave. Dumas left, but...
Deputies searching for missing Barbour County woman
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.
WDTV
Drug shortage affecting those in need
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A critical and widely used diabetes drug is in scarce supply. Many families in our area are among those struggling to find it. The drug Ozempic, usually used for diabetes and weight management, has become hard to get lately. Tonya Isenhart, of Shinnston, has been using...
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
New Myers Clinic opens, widens clinical offerings in Philippi, West Virginia
Myers Clinic is the newest Barbour Community Health Association facility and offers services that the previous one did not.
wajr.com
Multiple partners open warming shelter in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties Community Impact Director Janette Lewis said the facility on Scott Avenue will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through March 31, 2023.
