Officials in Barbour County issue THC vaping device warning after students overcome by an unknown vaping substance

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A critical and widely used diabetes drug is in scarce supply. Many families in our area are among those struggling to find it. The drug Ozempic, usually used for diabetes and weight management, has become hard to get lately. Tonya Isenhart, of Shinnston, has been using...

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO