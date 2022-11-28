ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Texas lawmakers signed NDAs to obtain Uvalde shooting case file

UVALDE, Texas — Months after the Uvalde school shooting, the public and grieving families have continued pressing for answers about what happened on May 24. But behind the scenes, a group of Texas lawmakers have gotten information from the confidential case file by signing non-disclosure agreements with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the KVUE Defenders and KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman have learned.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Gov. Greg Abbott tours University of Houston's fentanyl vaccine lab

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday toured the fentanyl vaccine lab at the University of Houston. In November, the university announced the development of a potential "game changer" in the opioid epidemic with the creation of a fentanyl vaccine. The tour started as Abbott met with researchers...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Fentanyl crisis could be combatted by new vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas — The fentanyl crisis in Texas is something mostly everyone is likely aware of at this point, and despite it’s deadly impacts on Texans, there is hope on the horizon. One positive coming from all of this is that a fentanyl vaccine could be on the...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Harris powers UTSA past UNT, 48-27, in C-USA title game

SAN ANTONIO — Riding a sterling Frank Harris performance and the energy of a raucous Alamodome crowd, the UTSA Roadrunners secured the Conference USA title with a 48-27 victory over the North Texas Mean Green Friday night. No. 23 UTSA (11-2) secured the C-USA title for a second straight...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

AMBER Alert issued for missing North Texas girl in Wise County

PARADISE, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Wise County girl who was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand throughout the day Thursday. The AMBER Alert was issued at 2:10 p.m., describing Strand as "endangered."
WISE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

5 things to know about the Conference USA title game

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, the UTSA Roadrunners are vying for a conference championship—and a bolstered case to be selected for one of college football's more prestigious bowl games. After beating Western Kentucky a year ago to secure the program's first ever Conference...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

