Texas lawmakers signed NDAs to obtain Uvalde shooting case file
UVALDE, Texas — Months after the Uvalde school shooting, the public and grieving families have continued pressing for answers about what happened on May 24. But behind the scenes, a group of Texas lawmakers have gotten information from the confidential case file by signing non-disclosure agreements with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the KVUE Defenders and KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman have learned.
Why could the downward trend in Texas gas prices soon come to an end?
HOUSTON — Right now, Texas drivers are paying the lowest gas prices on average in the country. That’s according to AAA. This week, the average price of a regular gallon is $2.84 in the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, the national average is $3.47. Gas prices in Texas have...
Gov. Greg Abbott tours University of Houston's fentanyl vaccine lab
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday toured the fentanyl vaccine lab at the University of Houston. In November, the university announced the development of a potential "game changer" in the opioid epidemic with the creation of a fentanyl vaccine. The tour started as Abbott met with researchers...
Fentanyl crisis could be combatted by new vaccine
HOUSTON, Texas — The fentanyl crisis in Texas is something mostly everyone is likely aware of at this point, and despite it’s deadly impacts on Texans, there is hope on the horizon. One positive coming from all of this is that a fentanyl vaccine could be on the...
Raj Moonesinghe's family, friend share thoughts following police shooting death
AUSTIN, Texas — Family and friends of a man shot and killed by an Austin Police Department officer on Nov. 15 are looking for answers. The family of 33-year-old Rajan Moonesinghe claims he was shot by officers without warning. Police have now released the body camera footage of the...
Harris powers UTSA past UNT, 48-27, in C-USA title game
SAN ANTONIO — Riding a sterling Frank Harris performance and the energy of a raucous Alamodome crowd, the UTSA Roadrunners secured the Conference USA title with a 48-27 victory over the North Texas Mean Green Friday night. No. 23 UTSA (11-2) secured the C-USA title for a second straight...
AMBER Alert issued for missing North Texas girl in Wise County
PARADISE, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Wise County girl who was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand throughout the day Thursday. The AMBER Alert was issued at 2:10 p.m., describing Strand as "endangered."
HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home
HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a...
Big 12 Championship: No. 10 Kansas State knocks off No. 3 TCU to give Horned Frogs 1st loss of season
ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article. TCU and Kansas State fans were treated to an overtime thriller riddled with controversy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The "comeback Horned Frogs" found themselves with another second half deficit to overcome against a familiar foe. Kansas...
Video: UH Volleyball's Kate Georgiades dives into table to help win a point
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time since 1994, the Houston Cougars are moving on in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament!. Friday's first round games against South Dakota had some added drama when UH's Kate Georgiades dove into a table to help win a point for the Cougars. In the...
Police make murder arrest in fatal shooting of Takeoff
Police said the Migos rapper was an innocent bystander when he was shot outside of a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark was the second person arrested.
5 things to know about the Conference USA title game
SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, the UTSA Roadrunners are vying for a conference championship—and a bolstered case to be selected for one of college football's more prestigious bowl games. After beating Western Kentucky a year ago to secure the program's first ever Conference...
We're Taking Over This Town: Metal legends Pantera touring again after over 20 years
ARLINGTON, Texas — Twenty years after splitting up, legendary metal band Pantera is not only returning to music, but back to its Texas hometown as well. The band will be making its way to AT&T Stadium on Aug.18, 2023 on the M72 World Tour with another heavy metal giant, Metallica.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to increase the Residence Homestead Exemption to $60,000. Voters just raised it to $40,000 in May.
Police clearing Kitty Hawk Middle School after no weapons were found
There was a report for a possible weapon on campus. But, the district later said that no weapons were found and no shots were fired.
