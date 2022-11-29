Even though the months are getting colder, there are still plenty of activities taking place at Heritage State Park. Here are the events coming up in December. Daily December 1—31 CREATION STATION ACTIVITIES 9:00 am—3:30 pm, Visitor Center, drop-in, ongoing Get creative! Stop by the Visitor Center, grab one of our unique coloring sheets of moments in Fall River history. Believe in yourself and color some Sesame Street ® characters. Learn about textiles and calico by stamping your own creations. Help us complete our calico stamp wall or try your hand at weaving. You are invited to weave a row on our community loom. Learn and have fun at the same time! For all ages.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO