Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED
Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
fallriverreporter.com
One of the most popular Fall River area Christmas lights displays once again collecting toys for children
One of the most popular Christmas light displays in the area has returned to Westport in 2022. The Kut family relocated last year from Summerfield Ave in Somerset, but that hasn’t stopped them from having 85,000 lights ready for your viewing pleasure at their Westport home for the second straight year.
ABC6.com
Feel the spirit of the season at WaterFire Providence’s three days of lightings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holidays are right around the corner and people are starting to feel the spirit of the season. WaterFire Providence will celebrate three days of partial holiday lightings for “Three Nights of Lights.”. The events will run from December 1 to December 3 at...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) United Way Celebrates 75 Years of Service to Fall River
For 75 years, the United Way of Greater Fall River has been a leader in identifying and funding community service projects and organizations. The organization became affiliated with the United Way in 1974 and came with national name recognition, resources and expanded opportunities for regional collaboration. Ms. Smith says through the years the organization’s mission has remained consistent.
frmedia.org
Events at Heritage State Park in December
Even though the months are getting colder, there are still plenty of activities taking place at Heritage State Park. Here are the events coming up in December. Daily December 1—31 CREATION STATION ACTIVITIES 9:00 am—3:30 pm, Visitor Center, drop-in, ongoing Get creative! Stop by the Visitor Center, grab one of our unique coloring sheets of moments in Fall River history. Believe in yourself and color some Sesame Street ® characters. Learn about textiles and calico by stamping your own creations. Help us complete our calico stamp wall or try your hand at weaving. You are invited to weave a row on our community loom. Learn and have fun at the same time! For all ages.
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
WPRI
The Providence Flea hosts local holiday shopping events
Maria Tocco, Market Manager at the Providence Flea stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details of the Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh this season. She shared the following information with us:. Starting on Black Friday, November 25, through December 18, sip ‘n shop local...
New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday
This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight. Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building […]
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
2 dozen displaced in New Bedford apartment fire
An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced two dozen residents in New Bedford Friday evening.
Help SouthCoast Families in Need During Holiday Wish Week
It's hard to believe, but this will be our eighth Holiday Wish Week here at Fun 107. Each year we team up with United Way of Greater New Bedford which introduces us to some of the most amazing families on the SouthCoast. These are families facing major hardships: a sick...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
ABC6.com
Trial begins Thursday for the murder of a 37-year-old Fall River man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial for the murder of a 37-year-old man began Thursday in Fall River Superior Court. Robert Rose, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tavares, 37, on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. Dep. District...
RI to open warming station for homeless inside Cranston Street Armory
The state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0