ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED

Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) United Way Celebrates 75 Years of Service to Fall River

For 75 years, the United Way of Greater Fall River has been a leader in identifying and funding community service projects and organizations. The organization became affiliated with the United Way in 1974 and came with national name recognition, resources and expanded opportunities for regional collaboration. Ms. Smith says through the years the organization’s mission has remained consistent.
FALL RIVER, MA
frmedia.org

Events at Heritage State Park in December

Even though the months are getting colder, there are still plenty of activities taking place at Heritage State Park. Here are the events coming up in December. Daily December 1—31 CREATION STATION ACTIVITIES 9:00 am—3:30 pm, Visitor Center, drop-in, ongoing Get creative! Stop by the Visitor Center, grab one of our unique coloring sheets of moments in Fall River history. Believe in yourself and color some Sesame Street ® characters. Learn about textiles and calico by stamping your own creations. Help us complete our calico stamp wall or try your hand at weaving. You are invited to weave a row on our community loom. Learn and have fun at the same time! For all ages.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI

The Providence Flea hosts local holiday shopping events

Maria Tocco, Market Manager at the Providence Flea stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details of the Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh this season. She shared the following information with us:. Starting on Black Friday, November 25, through December 18, sip ‘n shop local...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday

This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight. Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building […]
LINCOLN, RI
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy