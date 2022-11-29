Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.

22 HOURS AGO