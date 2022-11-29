Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Check Out The Stacked Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced a stacked lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager, and more taking place. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Ratings For This Week’s Episodes Of Impact Wrestling & NJPW On AXS TV Are In
The ratings for this week’s episodes of Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV are in. Impact Wrestling bought in 74,000 viewers, with a 0.02 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. These numbers are up from the Thanksgiving episode which brought in 65,000 viewers, and a 0.01 demo rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Final Battle 2022
Another title match has been added to ROH Final Battle. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. All the action goes down on December 10, 2022. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Rampage Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. We’ll see Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party, and more taking place. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline
The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Believes Ronda Rousey Isn’t “Comfortable” As A Heel
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that Ronda Rousey isn’t comfortable in her current role as a heel. Rousey returned to WWE to win the Women’s Royal Rumble in January of this year and is in her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Despite initially returning as...
