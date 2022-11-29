Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Blue Devils Commence Indoor Season at Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off
DURHAM – The Duke track and field team gets its 2023 indoor season going this weekend as the Blue Devils prepare to take part in the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the JDL Fast Track. MEET INFORMATION. The field events get going for Duke at...
No. 17 Blue Devils Open ACC Play Against BC Saturday at Cameron
No. 17 Duke, the reigning ACC regular season champion, opens conference play with a Saturday matinee at Cameron Indoor Stadium versus Boston College at 4 p.m. Wes Durham and Malcom Huckaby have the call on ACC Network, while David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Kylie Kenny
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils' fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, lastly with Kylie Kenny. Kenny comes to Durham after spending one season at Denver on the women's lacrosse team as a defender. She was a three-sport...
Four Recognized in Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 for 2023
DURHAM – Four returning 2022 Tewaaraton Watch List Blue Devil standouts earned Top 50 recognition by Inside Lacrosse ahead of the 2023 season. Maddie Jenner headlined the group at No. 5, followed by No. 33 Cubby Biscardi, No. 36 Olivia Carner and No. 39 Katie DeSimone. An attacker and...
Duke Swimming and Diving Concludes Day Two of the U.S. Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the first two days of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Competition will continue Friday Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. with prelims and conclude for the day at 6 p.m. with finals in the IM, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.
Blue Devils Post 66-50 Win Over Northwestern
DURHAM – Behind some stingy first-half defense and a balanced offensive attack that featured 21 assists on 26 made field goals, the Duke women's basketball team picked up a 66-50 victory over Northwestern (4-3) Thursday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Freshman Ashlon Jackson paced the Blue Devils' (7-1) offense...
Duke, Northwestern to Clash in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Duke unwraps the month of December on Thursday evening as the Blue Devils welcome Northwestern to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Angel Gray along with former Duke women's basketball standout Jasmine Thomas will call the action on ACC Network while Chris Edwards calls the game on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
Mooney Tabbed No. 29 Prospect for 2023 MLB Draft
DURHAM – D1 Baseball released the Top-100 College Prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft. Duke sophomore infielder Alex Mooney was tabbed as the No. 29 prospect. The Rochester Hill, Mich., native started in all 54 games for the Blue Devils last season, posting a .262 average at the plate. Mooney scored 45 times and tallied in 30 RBI to go along with his 14 extra-base hits. The shortstop added 12 stolen bases and walked 27 times in his rookie campaign.
Duke Earns Eight on CSC Academic All-District Team
DURHAM – Eight Blue Devils were named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. Junior offensive tackle Graham Barton, graduate student center Jack Burns, graduate student kicker/holder Jackson Hubbard, graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Moore, sophomore defensive back Joshua Pickett and redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson all received honors. Hubbard garnered acknowledgement for the second consecutive season.
Five in Double Figures as No. 17 Duke Beats No. 25 Ohio State
DURHAM – Thanks to five Blue Devils scoring in double figures, No. 17 Duke defeated No. 25 Ohio State, 81-72, Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Freshman Kyle Filipowski led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Elko Earns ACC Coach of the Year Honors
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida State's...
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
