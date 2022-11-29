DURHAM – D1 Baseball released the Top-100 College Prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft. Duke sophomore infielder Alex Mooney was tabbed as the No. 29 prospect. The Rochester Hill, Mich., native started in all 54 games for the Blue Devils last season, posting a .262 average at the plate. Mooney scored 45 times and tallied in 30 RBI to go along with his 14 extra-base hits. The shortstop added 12 stolen bases and walked 27 times in his rookie campaign.

