U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'practiced and practiced' her signature for U.S. bills
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon adorn U.S. dollars in order to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. "I knew this was something you could really screw up...
Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When BNSF railroad conductor Justin Schaaf needed to take time off from work this summer, he had to make a choice: go to the dentist to get a cavity in his molar filled or attend a party for his son’s 7th birthday. He chose...
Democrats Demand Documents In Suspected Pardon Bribery Scam Linked To Trump PAC
Trump pardoned two arsonist ranchers a week after a $10,000 donation was made to the America First Action PAC, which funded his 2020 reelection bid.
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as strong U.S. jobs data revives hawkish Fed fears
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday after a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. employment raised concerns about a hawkish Federal Reserve, while South Africa's rand rebounded a day after rumors of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning shook markets. Mexico's peso MXN=dipped 1.5% against the dollar, leading declines among...
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
South Korean prosecutors arrested the country's former national security director over suspicions he engaged in a cover-up to hide details and distort the circumstances surrounding North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals' sea boundary in 2020
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
China continues lifting Covid restrictions despite near-record case numbers
Covid-19 testing booths were removed in Beijing on Friday, while Shenzhen followed other cities in announcing it would no longer require commuters to present their test results to travel, as an easing of Covid restrictions in China gathered pace. As daily cases hovered near all-time highs, some cities took steps...
Crude Drops After Higher than Expected Job Additions in November, Traders Speculate Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
The Booming Legal Cannabis Market Has Plenty of Upside
The U.S. marijuana industry is booming as states all across the country continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. U.S. marijuana sales are reportedly set to jump over 20% to $33 billion in 2022, which is up from just $9 billion five years ago and $3 billion in 2015. Legal...
As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New U.S. Federal Reserve projections, issued later this month alongside an expected half-point interest rate increase, could show the central bank's target rate headed toward levels last seen on the eve of the 2007 financial crisis, and will also reveal policymakers' best guess of the fallout that will have for a so-far resilient job market.
