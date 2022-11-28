Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff
December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Miami Dolphins Coach Believes Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel Are Trying to 'Hustle' Him
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins set for Sunday is dripping with storylines. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who made his name as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is facing his former team and mentor. The game also represents a ...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 13 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Peterson digs deeper into Murray's 'alarming' mannerisms
"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said.
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
Video of Mac Jones complaining about playcalling goes viral
A video clip of Mac Jones complaining during “Thursday Night Football” has gone viral. Jones was seen yelling on the sidelines during his New England Patriots’ 24-10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. The second-year quarterback seemed to yell out that the Patriots should “throw the f—ing ball!” He also appeared to say the short game sucked.
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Andrew's Week 13 Picks
Week 12 Recap: 7-8-1 ATS (85-80-5 Overall, 51.5%) 1-2 on my Twitter picks for a total of 26-19-2 (57.7%) for the season on that platform. It's an extended cold streak for me right now, so I urge you to stay away until I turn it around!. There are lots of...
