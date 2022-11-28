ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
msn.com

NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Video of Mac Jones complaining about playcalling goes viral

A video clip of Mac Jones complaining during “Thursday Night Football” has gone viral. Jones was seen yelling on the sidelines during his New England Patriots’ 24-10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. The second-year quarterback seemed to yell out that the Patriots should “throw the f—ing ball!” He also appeared to say the short game sucked.
247Sports

Andrew's Week 13 Picks

Week 12 Recap: 7-8-1 ATS (85-80-5 Overall, 51.5%) 1-2 on my Twitter picks for a total of 26-19-2 (57.7%) for the season on that platform. It's an extended cold streak for me right now, so I urge you to stay away until I turn it around!. There are lots of...
TENNESSEE STATE

