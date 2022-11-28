December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.

