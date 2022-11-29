ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes

Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change

Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Oxford, Michigan honors one year since school shooting

This week, the town of Oxford, Michigan is marking one year since the tragic shooting. Last year, a 15-year-old high school student shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School and injured seven more. Michigan Radio has produced a podcast that collects the stories of victims’ families in the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy