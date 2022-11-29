Read full article on original website
DeWine warns Ohio lawmakers to exercise caution when considering abortion ban changes
The Ohio lawmakers who wanted to pass a total abortion ban during the lame duck session might have to wait until next year to make another attempt at the measure. But state lawmakers are looking at how to update the existing abortion ban that’s been put on hold by a court.
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change
Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
Oxford, Michigan honors one year since school shooting
This week, the town of Oxford, Michigan is marking one year since the tragic shooting. Last year, a 15-year-old high school student shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School and injured seven more. Michigan Radio has produced a podcast that collects the stories of victims’ families in the...
Newport facility to become Kentucky's first and only all-girl juvenile detention center
The Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport will become the state's first and only detention facility exclusively for girls, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The center currently houses both boys and girls but will make the transition to an all-girl facility this month. Beshear says safety concerns are the...
