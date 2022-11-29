ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

mainepublic.org

Measure to bar foreign spending in Maine referendums qualifies for 2023 ballot

A citizens initiative aimed at prohibiting foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns has qualified for the 2023 ballot. The proposal seeks to bar foreign governments and the companies they own from spending money to influence voters on ballot campaigns. It was born out of the fight to scuttle...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mainers to vote on consumer-owned utility ballot question next fall

A proposal to dramatically change Maine's electric utility landscape has qualified for next November’s ballot, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. The organization Our Power wants to force Central Maine Power and Versant to sell all of their assets to a nonprofit organization that would take over supplying electricity to most Maine consumers. Under the proposal, the entity known as Pine Tree Power Co. would be run by a board of elected officers, but the nonprofit would contract out the daily operation and maintenance of the power grid to private businesses.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Unemployment grew in Maine's biggest urban areas during October

Unemployment rates in Maine's three larger urban areas went up slightly in October. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that joblessness in Bangor rose from 3.1% in September to 3.3% in October. Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate rose the most: from 3.3% to 3.6%. Portland-South Portland's increase was the smallest: 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills announces funding for climate resilience and green energy jobs

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced new funding for climate initiatives around the state. The announcement came on the second anniversary of the state's Maine Won't Wait climate plan. Mills said she is investing in two initiatives to advance the state climate plan. The first will dedicate nearly $3 million...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine's flu cases have doubled in the last week

The number of flu cases in Maine have more than doubled in the past week. According to surveillance data from the state CDC, more than 1,600 cases have been reported this season, up from a total of roughly 800 last week. Hospitalizations also nearly doubled from nine last week to...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Buoys made of mushrooms stay afloat in Maine waters

A pilot test of buoys made from fungal root networks showed promise as an effective and less wasteful alternative to plastic. Now, a cadre of Maine ocean farmers is hoping to expand prototype testing next year. This year a handful of oyster farms along the Maine coast grew buoys made...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Ideas for local crafts, products, services and other gifts to give this season

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 10, 2022); no calls will be taken. As the holidays approach, we once again offer a program highlighting products and services by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your ideas for made-in-Maine gifts to give to others—or to yourself.
MAINE STATE

