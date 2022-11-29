Read full article on original website
Lawmakers tackle property insurance; DeSantis targets Florida prosecutor; the ‘cone of uncertainty'
Legislative leaders will soon begin a second special session to try to fix property insurance problems in Florida, which is a major concern for homeowners and policymakers. The special session to tackle property insurance issues is scheduled for Dec. 12-16. The issue is once again front and center after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
DeSantis proposes a bill that would restrict protests at the Florida Capitol
Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to...
A Broward abortion clinic is fighting a state fine over Florida's 24-hour waiting period rule
In one of a series of similar cases, a Broward County abortion clinic is fighting a $56,000 state fine stemming from allegations that it did not properly comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. East Cypress Women’s Center is challenging the Florida Agency for...
Hurricane Ian is expected to drive more property insurers out of business
Six property insurance companies have gone under in Florida this year, and more are on the verge of failing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "Is it possible more Florida companies will fail because of Hurricane Ian? Yes," said Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson with the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan research organization. "The reason why is litigation, not the actual claims that are being paid out.”
Florida’s boating test gets an update with questions on manatee and sea turtle safety
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will add questions to its boater safety course about rules designed to protect manatees, sea turtles and other marine life at risk of injury from watercraft. On average, more than 100 manatees are killed by boaters in Florida every year. and the state...
World AIDS Day event coming to Orlando theater to spread awareness
World AIDS Day is Thursday and Central Florida’s Department of Health along with the Central Florida HIV Planning Council are hosting an event to combat the rising numbers of HIV cases in the state. Florida places second for new HIV cases around the country, according to data from the...
