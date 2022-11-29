ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Lawmakers tackle property insurance; DeSantis targets Florida prosecutor; the ‘cone of uncertainty'

Legislative leaders will soon begin a second special session to try to fix property insurance problems in Florida, which is a major concern for homeowners and policymakers. The special session to tackle property insurance issues is scheduled for Dec. 12-16. The issue is once again front and center after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

DeSantis proposes a bill that would restrict protests at the Florida Capitol

Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Hurricane Ian is expected to drive more property insurers out of business

Six property insurance companies have gone under in Florida this year, and more are on the verge of failing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "Is it possible more Florida companies will fail because of Hurricane Ian? Yes," said Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson with the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan research organization. "The reason why is litigation, not the actual claims that are being paid out.”
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

World AIDS Day event coming to Orlando theater to spread awareness

World AIDS Day is Thursday and Central Florida’s Department of Health along with the Central Florida HIV Planning Council are hosting an event to combat the rising numbers of HIV cases in the state. Florida places second for new HIV cases around the country, according to data from the...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy