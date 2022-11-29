In this week's segment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps!, we meet Utah-based poet and professor Danielle Dubrasky. She wrote her first collection of poetry when she was in third grade. At the time, she couldn’t have known that someday her passion for the artform would help her grieve the loss of her father. Dubrasky says poetry can be a powerful way to mourn, preserve memories and process emotions. Today, she shares her poem Your Treasures Are Marbles.

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO