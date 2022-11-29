ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. But secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism...
ARIZONA STATE
State lawmakers urge Ducey to lift school spending cap

A bipartisan crew of state lawmakers are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session before January to increase or eliminate the aggregate expenditure limit to protect school spending throughout Arizona. Schools will have to cut $1.4 billion from their budgets if the limit is not lifted in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona childhood vaccination rates at a low

Childhood vaccination rates in Arizona are lower than at any point in the past decade. Out of nearly 1,000 Arizona schools with kindergarten classes, about 60% had decreases in students considered immune from measles, mumps and rubella between 2018 and 2021, according to an analysis of school vaccination data from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.
ARIZONA STATE
PoetrySnaps! Danielle Dubrasky: Your treasures are marbles

In this week's segment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps!, we meet Utah-based poet and professor Danielle Dubrasky. She wrote her first collection of poetry when she was in third grade. At the time, she couldn’t have known that someday her passion for the artform would help her grieve the loss of her father. Dubrasky says poetry can be a powerful way to mourn, preserve memories and process emotions. Today, she shares her poem Your Treasures Are Marbles.
UTAH STATE
Population of endangered Mt. Graham red squirrel on the rise

An endangered species of squirrel that lives on southeastern Arizona’s Mount Graham has recently experienced a population boost. The latest estimate conducted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Coronado National Forest shows about 156 squirrels in the Pinaleño Mountains. It’s an increase of about 50...
ARIZONA STATE

