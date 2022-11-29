Read full article on original website
Kathy Batton
3d ago
my family and I find this article funnysorry but we shovel way into our 80s.at least the women do...I love to shovel. It's a great workout.
Reply(1)
7
Joy Wadsworth
3d ago
Got several inches of snow today in Mn. My husband and I enjoy getting out and getting fresh air and shoveling. We’re 76 and 79. Will do…until we can’t!
Reply
6
Chris B
3d ago
45 to old - well I sure as hell don't see many youngsters out there shoveling.
Reply
5
Related
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System
Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Hundreds Rescued After Large Ice Floe Breaks Free In Minnesota
An estimated 200 people were stranded on the ice chunk in Upper Red Lake.
Over 100 People Stranded on Iceberg That Broke Free in Minnesota Lake
More than 100 people have been left stranded on a large iceberg that has broken free on a Minnesota lake. At last count, the estimated number of people stranded on the iceberg was likely closer to 200. According to reports, this terrifying event happened as a large group of people settled onto the iceberg while fishing Monday, November 28.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
No rest for the snow weary: Another storm headed to the Upper Midwest
As bitter winds blow around snow from the storm that moved through earlier this week, another round of wintry weather is ahead for the Upper Midwest after the calendar turns to December. As residents of the Upper Midwest dig out from a winter storm that brought several inches of snow...
Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Minnesota's favorite holiday song involves snow
Now that we're past Thanksgiving there's no reason not to crank up the Christmas music.Using Google trends, here are the most popular Christmas songs by state.Fittingly enough after yesterday, "Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow" was most popular in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. That song was also tops in Michigan, Utah, Alaska, North Carolina, Maine, and Tennessee.Iowa opts for "A Holly Jolly Christmas." North Dakota's favorite song is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and South Dakota prefers "Blue Christmas."The three most populous states -- California, Texas, and Florida -- all chose "Feliz Navidad" a their favorite holiday tune, as did Washington, New Mexico, Illinois and Virginia.The most obscure selection might well be Connecticut's choices -- "Santa Tell Me."
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 13