ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida Forest Service, local agencies hosting public meeting on prescribed burns along with touch a truck event in Santa Rosa Beach Dec. 3

waltonoutdoors.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1

River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department

It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Inlet Beach underpass approaching completion date

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County residents are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a long-awaited road project. Pedestrians and bicyclists won’t have to wait too much longer for a safer route to cross U.S. 98. The $5.6 million pedestrian underpass is inching closer to completion. “It’s going to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Waterspout spotted in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Arrest made in fentanyl death at Walton County bachelor party

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Alabama man in connection with an overdose death earlier this year of a man at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach. John David Nabors, 36, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced cocaine to several men at the party May 14 on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
onekindesign.com

See this stunning Florida bayfront house with inviting living spaces

This warm and welcoming bayfront house was designed by Geoff Chick & Associates, located in Botany Bayou, a community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Overlooking a tranquil bayfront location, this beautiful dwelling provides a perfect view from large covered porches and patios. All exterior windows and doors are by Weather Shield.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
CALLAWAY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The Most Luxurious Hotels In Panama City , Florida

Hotels That Offer Oceanfront Locations in Panama City Beach Florida. During your vacation in Panama City Beach Florida, you may want to find hotels that offer an oceanfront location. There are several hotels that offer these options, including the Seahaven Beach Hotel and the Holiday Inn Resort. You may also want to consider the Paradise Palms A Seaside Inn, as well as the Shores of Panama by Oaseas Resorts.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy