Florida Forest Service, local agencies hosting public meeting on prescribed burns along with touch a truck event in Santa Rosa Beach Dec. 3

waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department
It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
niceville.com
2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
WEAR
Roads blocked in Santa Rosa County closed due to downed trees, power lines
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A portion of Munson Highway in Santa Rosa County is closed Wednesday morning due to a downed tree and power lines. The county put out the notice around 7 a.m. The portion temporarily closed on Munson Highway is just east of Alabama Street. The county...
Inlet Beach underpass approaching completion date
INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County residents are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a long-awaited road project. Pedestrians and bicyclists won’t have to wait too much longer for a safer route to cross U.S. 98. The $5.6 million pedestrian underpass is inching closer to completion. “It’s going to […]
WJHG-TV
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor, Jesse LaCoste, arrested for larceny in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge. LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO. On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in […]
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
YAHOO!
Arrest made in fentanyl death at Walton County bachelor party
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Alabama man in connection with an overdose death earlier this year of a man at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach. John David Nabors, 36, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced cocaine to several men at the party May 14 on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
getthecoast.com
Dillard’s closing at the Santa Rosa Mall, future mixed-use redevelopment in the works
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Radiant Partners, owners of the Santa Rosa Mall, announced that they are in contract to acquire the Dillard’s department store building and subsequent property. According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, this acquisition will allow Radiant Partners to take full control of the Santa...
onekindesign.com
See this stunning Florida bayfront house with inviting living spaces
This warm and welcoming bayfront house was designed by Geoff Chick & Associates, located in Botany Bayou, a community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Overlooking a tranquil bayfront location, this beautiful dwelling provides a perfect view from large covered porches and patios. All exterior windows and doors are by Weather Shield.
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
WJHG-TV
PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
nomadlawyer.org
The Most Luxurious Hotels In Panama City , Florida
Hotels That Offer Oceanfront Locations in Panama City Beach Florida. During your vacation in Panama City Beach Florida, you may want to find hotels that offer an oceanfront location. There are several hotels that offer these options, including the Seahaven Beach Hotel and the Holiday Inn Resort. You may also want to consider the Paradise Palms A Seaside Inn, as well as the Shores of Panama by Oaseas Resorts.
